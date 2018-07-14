Nancy Sinatra Senior - first wife of singer Frank - dies aged 101

Nancy Sinatra Senior, the first wife of singer Frank and mother of his three children, has died aged 101.

Her daughter Nancy Junior, famed for her song These Boots Were Made For Walkin', posted the news to Twitter early on Saturday morning.

She wrote: "My mother passed away peacefully tonight at the age of 101.

"She was a blessing and the light of my life. Godspeed, Momma. Thank you for everything."

Nancy Sinatra Senior was born as Nancy Barbato on March 25, 1917 and met Frank in 1934 at the New Jersey holiday resort of Long Branch. He was 19, she was 17 and the couple got engaged almost immediately.

Over the next few years, they rarely saw each other because of Sinatra's virtually non-stop work-schedule.

Frank admitted, when questioned by Nancy, that he had been involved with another woman, but he insisted there would be no more and the pair got married.

However, in September, 1950, Nancy was granted a legal separation because of his mental cruelty.

Nancy Junior is the eldest of the three children, followed by singer Frank Junior who died in 2016 and actress Tina.

Online Editors