‘Myself and my friend sprinted' – Picture This star Ryan Hennessy opens up about almost being kidnapped as a child

Picture This singer Ryan Hennessy has opened up about almost being kidnapped as a child, saying it paved way for him to have trust issues later in life.

The Kildare musician told Niall Breslin, aka Bressie, about the incident on his Where’s My Mind? Podcast as the two had a candid conversation about finding it hard to trust others.

The terrifying incident occurred when Ryan was in fourth class and walking home from school with his friend.

"The trust thing for me was a combination of a lot of things,” the Irish musician explained.

“Something that I’ve never really talked about before or that nobody really knows about is that when I was, I think in fourth class, my last day of school, I was walking home and I almost got kidnapped with my friend.

“We were walking back from school and this guy pulled up in a car and just kind asked us to come over.

“He let down the window and he was trying to show us that he had something and he was like, ‘come in’ and asking us to look in the window.

“He quickly opened the door and tried to grab us. Myself and my friend sprinted.”

The 26-year-old told Bressie that this was his earliest memory of “trust being broken”. He added: “ I was trusting this person because I was just a kid and I had no reason not to trust anybody because I had nothing but that growing up.”

The Take My Hand singer said the incident badly affected his romantic relationships, but over the past year he has found “clarity”.

He added that in one relationship he was “untrusting and super insecure” and has only recently realised it was because he felt like he was going to get hurt.

“I wish I realised that while I was in that relationship because I could have explained to the person, ‘This is why I’m acting like this’,” he said.

“And I really wish I could explain this to them.”

Ryan said he was “living in a state of fear” since he was a child up until last year, saying he found clarity as he was no longer living on autopilot.

He added: “Once I realised that I no longer live on autopilot, I had been living on autopilot for many years, due to things that had been conditioned onto me that I just allowed to happen subconsciously."