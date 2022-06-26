| 11.4°C Dublin

My Cultural Life: Bass player Malachy Robinson

Malachy Robinson plays the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, Bantry. Photo: Roni Sidhu Expand
Dubliner Malachy Robinson is principal double-bassist of the Irish Chamber Orchestra, and a member of Crash Ensemble. His album The Irish Double Bass came out last year and he plays at the West Cork Chamber Music Festival, Bantry, which started on Friday and runs until July 3.

BOOK: Still Life

