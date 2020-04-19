Musicians produce soundtrack to isolation

Musicians have collaborated to produce a soundtrack to isolation.

The Lockdown Experiment features producers and musicians each contributing 15 seconds of sound.

They include Davide Rossi, known for his work with Coldplay, Kanye West and Ed Sheeran, as well as Natalie Holt, the film composer whose credits include Paddington.

More musicians are being invited to take part in the “continuous piece of music”.

Max De Lucia, creator of the Lockdown Experiment, said: “On day one, we didn’t really know where it was going to go.

“Davide Rossi put down something which opens it and is relatively sombre and then the track takes off in quite an uplifting guise.

“It’s ended up being really uplifting and emotional and tearjerking as well.

“It’s interesting how the piece of music reflects lots of different emotions in the course of the time it has been made. It’s a continuous cycle. It doesn’t sound like a jigsaw that’s gone wrong, it sounds quite unified.

“Amongst the chaos and uncertainty caused by Covid-19, people around the world are being brought together by the enormous power of music.”

The Lockdown experiment is ongoing and can be seen at https://youtu.be/CCjby3LEloI

PA Media