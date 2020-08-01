Musicians perform live – to an audience of one

Pianist Elliot Galvin performs to a limited audience during the launch of Kings Place London’s one-on-one Culture Clinics, where solo spectators watch from a safe social distance (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Musicians perform live – to just one person – a day after the return of indoor, socially-distanced audiences was postponed.

On Friday, Boris Johnson pushed back plans for live, indoor performances, amongst other relaxations of lockdown measures, saying the country “cannot be complacent”.

Kings Place’s plans were unaffected – the London venue had organised for artists to perform to an audience of just one.

Each live, one-to-one music event lasts just 10 to 15 minutes.

Audiences of one step into a space to experience a “bespoke one-to-one performance” by a leading musician or poet.

The event is “designed for those missing the tingle of live performances and anxious about coming back into a venue”, it said.

Guest artists include jazz pianist Elliot Galvin, folk guitarist Ewan McLennan, classical duo Tom Poster and Elena Urioste and performance poets from Poet in the City.

Details of the free, ticketed events can be found at kingsplace.co.uk

