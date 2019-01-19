Musicians pay tribute to Mac Miller on late rapper’s 27th birthday

Musicians and artists in the US have paid tribute to the late rapper Mac Miller on what would have been his 27th birthday.

The musician was found dead at his home in Los Angeles in September following an accidental drug overdose involving cocaine and fentanyl.

Ariana Grande, a former partner of Miller, posted a simple message to Twitter.

She wrote: “miss u.”

miss u. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) January 19, 2019

American soul and trip hop band The Internet also posted, writing directly to the late artist: “Love You Always & Forever.”

Happy Birthday @MacMiller. Love You Always & Forever — THE INTERNET (@intanetz) January 19, 2019

In a series of tweets, bassist and songwriter Thundercat recalled an evening spent in the studio with Miller.

In a video Miller is seen bobbing his head enthusiastically as Thundercat plays a bass guitar.

Mac was hands down one of thee freshest people I’ve met so far in life, never a dull moment. I’ll share one of my favorite moments with you guys on this most dope day. I always enjoyed getting a chance to work with him, we would spend days at a time... — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) January 19, 2019

...he changed my life in a real way. Thank you @MacMiller Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/4HVdwj2fMs — ashy daddy (@Thundercat) January 19, 2019

Rapper Talib Kweli also wished Miller a happy birthday. Kweli recorded two songs with Miller, neither of which have seen official release.

Happy birthday to one of the purest artists I’ve ever known, Mac Miller 🙏🏾 RIP https://t.co/e8IIGaRjhx — Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) January 19, 2019

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Chance The Rapper and Post Malone were among a stream of stars to pay tribute to the platinum-selling artist following his death.

Miller released his fifth studio album, Swimming, in August last year.

Press Association