Saturday 19 January 2019

Musicians pay tribute to Mac Miller on late rapper’s 27th birthday

His former partner Ariana Grande was among those who posted.

Grande was among those paying tribute to the late rapper (Ian West/PA)
By Alex Green, Press Association Entertainment Reporter

Musicians and artists in the US have paid tribute to the late rapper Mac Miller on what would have been his 27th birthday.

The musician was found dead at his home in Los Angeles in September following an accidental drug overdose involving cocaine and fentanyl.

Ariana Grande, a former partner of Miller, posted a simple message to Twitter.

She wrote: “miss u.”

American soul and trip hop band The Internet also posted, writing directly to the late artist: “Love You Always & Forever.”

In a series of tweets, bassist and songwriter Thundercat recalled an evening spent in the studio with Miller.

In a video Miller is seen bobbing his head enthusiastically as Thundercat plays a bass guitar.

Rapper Talib Kweli also wished Miller a happy birthday. Kweli recorded two songs with Miller, neither of which have seen official release.

Ed Sheeran, Drake, Chance The Rapper and Post Malone were among a stream of stars to pay tribute to the platinum-selling artist following his death.

Miller released his fifth studio album, Swimming, in August last year.

Press Association

