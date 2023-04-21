| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Musician Jess Kavanagh: ‘I watched Wellmania and my god did I identify with the main character. She’s trying to quit all her bad habits but life keeps happening. Same, hun!’

The singer on extreme binge-watching, social climbing and writing for the National Museum

Jess Kavanagh. Picture: Susannah Appleby Expand

Close

Jess Kavanagh. Picture: Susannah Appleby

Jess Kavanagh. Picture: Susannah Appleby

Jess Kavanagh. Picture: Susannah Appleby

Bairbre Power Twitter Email

Jess Kavanagh grew up in Beaumont in Dublin, studied English, media and cultural studies at IADT and contemporary music in London. She has been a full-time musician for 12 years.

What’s your earliest memory?

Most Watched

Privacy