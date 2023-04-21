Musician Jess Kavanagh: ‘I watched Wellmania and my god did I identify with the main character. She’s trying to quit all her bad habits but life keeps happening. Same, hun!’

Jess Kavanagh grew up in Beaumont in Dublin, studied English, media and cultural studies at IADT and contemporary music in London. She has been a full-time musician for 12 years.

What’s your earliest memory?

Running while playing, and then stopping to look at myself in the mirror under the stairs and saying ‘I’m Jess and I’m three’, and then running.

When and where were you happiest?

Weird moments like eating my favourite meal or having full-blown chats with myself while making breakfast. Having a lyric or song fall out of you is a very special feeling, the closest divine feeling I know.

What is your biggest fear?

That right-wing political manipulation will win and I’ll start to lose people I love.

What’s your least, and your most, attractive trait?

My most attractive trait is my honesty and my least attractive is my IBS.

What trait do you deplore most in others?

Lying, malice and shallow social climbing.

What’s the first thing you’d do if you were Taoiseach?

Ban evictions and ban any landlord TD from voting on housing matters.

What’s your biggest insecurity?

Since lockdown, I’ve found it harder to know if I am liked by people. I’m not sure if that’s because I’ve changed or humans as a group have changed, or both! So being liked by people.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

I’m watching a stupid amount of Taskmaster at the moment, so I’m going to say Greg Davies. He seems like unreal craic, and being 6 foot 8 inches, he could probably hold a few. I’d say he’d be hounded in Grogan’s, so I’d probably bring him to the Bison Bar and make him sit in one of those weird saddles.

Which fictional character do you most identify with?

I recently watched the new Netflix show Wellmania and my god did I identify with the main character. She’s trying to get better and quit all her bad habits but life keeps happening and she falls back into her coping mechanisms, then she gets back up and starts again. Same, hun!

What is your most treasured possession?

A collage of photos of my mam with a written note from her at the back.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

Extreme TV binge-watching for a shameful amount of hours. I used to get up at 5am when I was seven years old to watch Disney videos so it’s been a lifelong guilty pleasure.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

If they act, it’s their s**t. If you react, that’s your s**t.

When did you last cry, and why?

Today, when I watched Mandalorian. I can’t say why in case of spoilers. It wasn’t even that sad. I’m just such a crier.

Who would play you in a film of your life?

Alia Shawkat — we look quite similar.

Is there life after death?

Not sure, but please plant an apple tree over my grave and make cider with the apples.

What’s your favourite word?

Millinery. I don’t know why, it just itches a scratch.

What’s the last TV show you binge-watched?

Wellmania on Netflix and I loved it.

What advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

Enjoy every moment and stop worrying so much. You are ridiculously hot, stop comparing yourself to white, skinny teenage girls — you’re neither white nor skinny. Care less about young men you fancy/admire and their opinions of you.

If you could have a super power, what would it be?

To move any type of mass with my hands.

Favourite song to dance around the kitchen to?

Where’s Your Head At by Basement Jaxx.

Favourite poet?

Stephen James Smith, an Irish legend! He is also my friend, which is very nice.

What’s your most embarrassing moment?

The nerves took over and I forgot the word ‘word’ on live radio.

Tell us a secret...

I recently started my first composition for the National Museum of Ireland.

What song would you like played at your funeral?

Life Is A Cabaret sung by Liza Minnelli.

Jess Kavanagh performs in Catherine Young Dance’s ‘A Call To You’, which is touring nationally until May 13, catherineyoungdance.com. Kavanagh and Senita Appiakorang, aka Sister Fenix, release a new EP, ‘In Water’, in June