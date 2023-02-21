| 9.2°C Dublin

Musical superstar family the Kanneh-Masons to launch new Classic FM radio series

All nine members of the talented family take part in the new programme.

Musical superstar family the Kanneh-Masons to launch new Classic FM radio series (Classic FM/PA) Expand

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The UK’s most famous classical music family, the Kanneh-Masons, are set to launch their debut radio series.

All nine members of the talented family will join Classic FM for their new programme: The Kanneh-Mason Family Takeover.

