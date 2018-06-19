Entertainment Music

Wednesday 20 June 2018

Musical based on life of King Of Pop Michael Jackson set for Broadway

The as-yet-untitled production is set to arrive in 2020.

A musical based on the life of Michael Jackson is in development, the late star’s estate said(Yui Mok/PA Archive)
A musical based on the life of Michael Jackson is in development, the late star’s estate said(Yui Mok/PA Archive)

By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

A musical based on the life of Michael Jackson is in development and is expected to hit Broadway in 2020, the late star’s estate has announced.

Jackson, who died at the age of 50 in 2009, was one of the biggest popstars in history and left behind an extensive catalogue of hit songs, including Thriller, Billie Jean and Beat It.

ipanews_6d912e2c-8556-46c9-a693-d3d2bdf1fd19_embedded27491820
Michael Jackson’s life will be the subject of a new Broadway musical, his estate has announced. (Lewis Whyld/PA)

Many of the tracks will feature in the production, according to the Michael Jackson estate and Columbia Live Stage, the theatrical division of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Lynn Nottage, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, will write the book for the as-yet-untitled show, while Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph the musical.

Other pop stars to have Broadway musicals based on their lives include Carole King, Gloria Estefan and Donna Summer.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment