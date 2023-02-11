| 7.9°C Dublin

Music stars speak out on female representation and diversity on Brits red carpet

Numerous famous names posed for the cameras ahead of the main event.

By Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor

Brit nominees Charli XCX, Nova Twins and Rina Sawayama spoke out on the issue of female and diverse representation as they took to the red carpet at the annual awards show.

The biggest names from the world of music, from Stormzy to Harry Styles and Sam Smith, have descended on London’s O2 Arena for the annual ceremony.

