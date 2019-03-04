Music stars pay tribute to ‘lovely and generous’ Keith Flint

The Chemical Brothers, Kasabian and Emily Eavis are among those paying tribute to The Prodigy’s Keith Flint following his death at 49.

The band’s frontman was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday morning.

Ed Simons of The Chemical Brothers, who rose to fame in the 1990s along with The Prodigy in the emerging rave and electronic music scene, led the tributes with a memory of Flint on Instagram.

Along with a picture of himself and bandmate Tom Rowlands on stage with Flint, Simons wrote: “Such sad news about Keith Flint. This is him unexpectedly joining us on stage in 1995.

“He managed to kick the power out but no one minded he was Keith from the Prodigy and he could do whatever he liked.

“He was a lovely generous man, full of spirit. RIP.”

A post from The Chemical Brothers’ official Twitter account said: “so sad to hear about Keith Flint, we played many gigs with the prodigy over the years and they were always friendly and supportive.

“he was an amazing front man, a true original and he will be missed.tom&ed x”

Rock group Kasabian tweeted: “Keith Flint, beautiful man, incredible pioneer.”

Referring to their 2006 album Empire, they added: “Remembering the special times we had together making Empire. Heartbroken. Rest in Peace Brother.”

Glastonbury co-founder Eavis wrote that The Prodigy were the first dance act to play the music festival more than 20 years ago as she shared a message on Twitter.

She wrote that she was “so saddened” to hear of his death, and added: “He’s played here so many times with the Prodigy and was booked for 2019. What an incredible frontman.”

Along with a clip of their landmark set, she said it was a “huge, unforgettable moment”.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Nick Grimshaw recalled a “life-changing moment” in his youth when seeing The Prodigy as his first gig.

He wrote on Instagram: “Such a big part of my formative teenage years, posters on my wall, learning the lyrics on the bus home from school and torturing my parents with Fat Of The Land.

“They don’t make em like that anymore.”

Rapper Dizzee Rascal shared a grab from The Prodigy’s music video Firestarter, and wrote: “I remember when this video came out and I thought f*** this guy is a lunatic!

“Then I opened up for the @theprodigyofficial in 2009 at Wembley and he was was one of the nicest people I’ve met and always was every time I met him, the whole band were.

Dizzee Rascal pays tribute to Keith Flint (Instagram/Dizzee Rascal)

“When it comes to the stage few people can carry a show like him I’m proud to say I’ve seen it for myself. Iconic and a gentleman Rest in peace @keithflintofficial.”

Radio 1’s Annie Mac said that “UK music has lost a hero” in a heartfelt Twitter post, in which she added: “My heart goes out to The Prodigy and to Keith’s loved ones.”

Stone Roses frontman Ian Brown tweeted: “R.I.P KEITH FLINT, a beautiful human.”

Author Matt Haig wrote: “When I was a raver and my mates were indie rock kids the Prodigy were the one thing we all liked. Keith Flint himself seemed like the exact point where the mosh-pit met the glow sticks. Where fury met ecstasy.”

A post on South West Four festival’s Twitter page said: “After the loss of Keith Flint, a legend of our scene, we’d like to send our condolences to his friends, family & fans.

“We’re processing the passing of one of the most important & iconic figures of the scene & we’ll be providing an update as soon as we can. RIP Keith Flint.”

The Prodigy are scheduled to perform at the London-based music festival as headliners on August 25.

After the loss of Keith Flint, a legend of our scene, we'd like to send our condolences to his friends, family & fans. We're processing the passing of one of the most important & iconic figures of the scene & we'll be providing an update as soon as we can.



Music stars including Rita Ora and Plan B were among others sharing their sadness over Flint’s death.

His Prodigy bandmate Liam Howlett claimed in a post on the band’s official Instagram that “our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend”.

He said: “I’m shell shocked, f****** angry, confused and heart broken … r.i.p brother Liam.”

