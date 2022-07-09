Westlife at Aviva Stadium review: A two-hour singalong trip down memory lane where youth was re-visited and re-imagined

The Merriam Webster dictionary defines a boy band as “a small ensemble of males in their teens or twenties who play pop songs geared especially to a young female audience.” The young female audience have been an important demographic of the entertainment industry ever since Frank Sinatra in the early 1940s to Elvis Presley in the mid 1950s.

The teenage girls who once screamed their hearts out to Westlife in the late 1990s and early 2000s are now in their late thirties and forties (and have grown up kids, some of whom were brought to the Westlife show last night at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin). They are roughly same ages as the band they came in their hordes to see. Shane Filan is 40; Nicky Byrne is 41; Kian Egan and Mark Feehily are both 39.

It didn’t, of course, matter. Unless you wanted it to.

Last night was about celebrating what had gone before. It was a two-hour, singalong trip down memory lane where the crowd’s —and the band’s — youth was re-visited and re-imagined.

Cynics might dub it borderline karaoke or terminally uncool. But upon reflection the reality seemed closer to pure pop music that harked back to something universal in people’s lives once upon a time while bringing 50,000 people last night a lot of uncynical joy.

“It is twenty years of hits, “ the band’s long-term mentor and manager Louis Walsh told Independent.ie before the show. “This is the soundtrack to so many people’s lives.”

Including Walsh’s?

“Yes. A big part of my life. Every song I got with Simon Cowell. It just worked. All the songs…and the fact that they could sing so good..”

What is Westlife’s secret?

“Songs. Great songs. Hard work and loving the music and being Irish and getting on as a band. All their songs are hits.”

It all started at 8.30pm with special guests, The Sugababes who more than warmed the crowd up . The British girl-band got a huge reaction when they played 'Round Round', which was a number 1 in the UK exactly 20 years ago. When they finished their set, two songs were played over the enormous speaker system that got a colossal response from the crowd.

The first up, ‘Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)’ by Beyoncé had all the crowd — especially the ladies, single or otherwise — mum-dancing in anticipation of what was only minutes away from starting.

But not before ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman!’ by Shania Twain could be played to further pump up the crowd. At 9pm the main attractions took the stage to fireworks shooting into the sky over a sold-out Aviva Stadium.

There were musical fireworks too as Filan, Feehily, Egan, and Byrne (dressed in quirky black and white outfits) did a choreographed dance move on the giant ramp that jutted into the audience from the stage before going straight into the soaring, feel-good anthem ‘Starlight’.

Sometimes soppy, overly sentimental power balladry notwithstanding, the crowd went mental.

This was followed by the zippy Motown moves of Billy Joel's ‘Uptown Girl’ with Filan on lead vocals. Everyone was waving their waves and swaying as the famous foursome ran along the giant ramp way into the middle of the crowd.

Fire belched out of the stage on the next number ‘When You're Looking Like That’, with its well-rehearsed harmonies.

Byrne asked rhetorically at the end of the song: “Dublin, are you ready for this?” Before 50,000 fans could get the answer out, Feehily told them: “Honestly, guys, it is so good to hear that noise after three years. It is so good to see people hugging and dancing and being together after last three years. We are delighted to be kicking off our tour in Dublin. Tonight, we are going sing a lot of number ones, thanks to you guys."

"This was out fifth number 1 single,” he said introducing ‘Fool Again.’

This was followed by ‘If I Let You Go’ and then ‘My Love’ before Egan told the crowd: “We have been together for 23 years. And we have waited a full three years for this special night. Tonight, is about having fun. Are you ready for that?” They were.

‘I'm Never Going To Say Goodbye’ was up next.

Then they went offstage to change out of their cowhide pattern outfits to return to an extended Abba medley.

Suddenly it was like a hen night for 50,000 people as Westlife crooned their way through ‘Mamma Mia’, ‘Money, Money, Money’, ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A Man After Midnight’, ‘Take A Chance On Me’, ‘I Have A Dream’, ‘Waterloo’. ‘Thank You For The Music’, and, finally, ‘Dancing Queen.’

“Everybody, dancing queen is in the house,” Egan said as he announced the latter song.

Then they were gone , to reappear five minutes later in colourful suits in front of a massive video screen of post-apocalyptic rain straight out of the movie Blade Runner.

They performed ‘What About Now’. The orchestration could be The Verve’s ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ The next song could never in a million years be by Richard Ashcroft but still ‘Mandy’ (popularised by Barry Manilow in the 1970s) had all the crowd waving the light on their phones en masse.

Afterwards, Byrne (looking like an ever-youthful Larry Mullen of U2) asked : “Dublin, how are you feeling? I see so many flags from around the world here tonight. It makes me proud to be Irish. “

He added that his mother was at the Aviva and that football legend Robbie Keane was also present . “It’s his birthday.” It wasn’t long before the crowd was singing him happy birthday.

Afterwards they played ‘What Makes A Man’, a rousing ‘Unbreakable’ and a poptastic ‘World Of Our Own’. The lyrics of the latter “You make me feel happy” did what it says on the tin and the crowd lapped it up accordingly. Then it was ‘Flying Without Wings’, delivered at the end of the ramp.

Feehily wished his mother who was in the audience a happy birthday. Then it was the encore of ‘Hello My Love’ and ‘You Raise Me Up’ with the band holding a tricolour flag of Ireland.

And they're back tonight to do it all over again at the Aviva. Westlife might be depressingly heading towards middle age (like their fans), but their energy levels still remain in the post-pubescent, boy band category.