U2 wow fans at triumphant and intimate homecoming Dublin concert

U2 thrilled fans as band delivers on their promise of a ‘special’ homecoming at the 3Arena on Monday night.

More accustomed to open-air stadiums, the Dublin rockers raised the roof of the quayside venue on the first of four sold out tour dates in their hometown, picking up where they left off in 2015 with the rapturously reviewed Innocence + Experience tour.

More than 14,000 fans, many of whom had travelled to Dublin from all over the world to see U2 play on their home turf, were treated to a powerful opening featuring Noel Gallagher’s 'It’s a Beautiful World' playing out over Charlie Chaplin’s rousing speech from 'The Great Dictator' and visuals of the ruins of war across Europe.

The setlist remained unchanged from their Belfast shows, spanning their four decades on the scene, but drawing most heavily from their most recent album, Songs of Experience, the companion album to 2015’s Songs of Innocence.

Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jnr. from U2 performing during the first night of the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour at the 3Arena in Dublin. Pic Steve Humphreys

Seven of the album’s 13 tracks featured, including show openers 'The Blackout' and 'Lights of Home', which sent fans into a frenzy as the band members appeared within the 102ft screen that divided the arena.

A healthy dose of nostalgia came courtesy of six Achtung Baby tracks from 1991 including 'Even Better Than The Real Thing' and 'Acrobat'.

Having played to huge stadium audiences around the world, including Croke Park with its 82,000 capacity, last year on The Joshua Tree tour, songs from that seminal album were understandably overlooked this time around.

Aside from that tour - a rare, indulgent flashback in time – it’s clear U2 are not a band content to peddle on nostalgia alone.

Tickets for the Dublin dates sold out within five minutes in February, such was the frenzied demand to see the band play a more pared-back gig.

This was only the second time in three decades they had played indoors in Ireland and it certainly created a more intimate, old-school rock show experience albeit with cutting edge technology.

Despite the pared-back aesthetic and more intimate venue, the show was no less spectacular visually.

Among the technological advancements on this tour is the addition of the aforementioned screen, The Barricage, which spans the entire length of the 3Arena and allows the band to perform within, under and behind it.

The LED screen is super high res, nine times the resolution of the 2015 screen, and the spectacular visuals are complimented by a state of the art sound system created by Joe O’Herlihy, U2’s longtime Sound Director, which brings fully immersive audio to every seat in the arena.

The stage itself also features the smaller E stage which sits in the middle of the arena floor, increasing the intimacy between band and audience with almost every seat in the house getting up close and personal with Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton for rousing renditions of 'Vertigo', 'Elevation' and 'Even Better than The Real Thing'.

Over the course of six months, including the North American run and the European leg, the band has performed for almost one million fans in 30 cities, and received rave reviews across the board.

However, U2 suffered a setback just eight weeks ago on their second date in Berlin when Bono suddenly lost his voice mid-concert, forcing cancellation of the gig.

Recovery was speedy, however, and there were no signs of any lingering vocal issues as Bono belted his way through from the pounding opener to the show’s transcendent close - with 'One' followed by two more Experience songs - 'Love is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way', which he dedicated to President Michael D Higgins and his ‘brilliant partner Sabine’ who were among the audience members, and '13 (There Is A Light)', which he dedicated to U2’s late manager Dennis Sheehan who passed away in 2015.

“I know it's a little early, but for us, Christmas starts on November 5,” said Bono earlier this week and U2 certainly kicked off the festive season with a bang for an adoring home crowd.

U2 play the 3Arena tomorrow night, Tuesday 6, Friday 9, and Saturday 10. All concerts are sold out.

The setlist for the concert was:

Intro - Noel Gallagher / The Great Dictator - Charlie Chaplin

The Blackout

Lights of Home

I Will Follow

Gloria

Beautiful Day

Zoo Station

The Fly

Stay

Wild Horses

Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me

Elevation

Vertigo

Even Better Than the Real Thing

Acrobat

You're the Best Thing

Summer of Love

Pride

Get Out of Your Own Way

New Year's Day

City of Blinding Lights

Women of the World

One

Love is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way

13 (There is a Light)

Online Editors