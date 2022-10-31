The seven best albums released in October

Irish Independent music critic John Meagher has all the records you need to hear this month.

Alvvays - Blue Rev

Transgresive

When all those best-of lists are published at the end of the year, this sparkling, marvellous album will feature prominently. The Toronto band, led by Molly Rankin ,dive deep into the words of dream pop, power pop and shoegaze to fashion wonderfully observed songs you’ll be humming back on second listen. Blue Rev is the sound of a supremely confident band with lots to say. Rankin is a first-rate chronicler of the serious and the banal — Belinda Carlisle and Murder She Wrote both feature — and the guitar-and synth confections are familiar, yet fresh.

Aoife Nessa Frances - Protector

Partisan

Having relocated to Co Clare during the pandemic, the Dubliner has found inspiration in a less frantic way of life. That’s apparent from the opening song on this superb second album. Way to Say Goodbye is stately and elegant, a lovelorn lament augmented by sumptuous arrangements and the singer’s soft croon. As was apparent on her fine debut, Aoife Nessa Frances’s poetic way with lyrics is matched by a rare ability to fashion songs that are rooted in the classic vein of a Sandy Denny or Laura Nyro, but feel completely fresh too. Eight gorgeous songs. Dive in.

Taylor Swift - Midnights

Republic Records

The first album in five years to sell a million units in under a week, T-Swift’s 10th long playerc onsolidates the US singer’s status as the biggest pop star on the planet. The bells and whistles of previous efforts are absent on this unusually (for Swift) sweary album. Largely subdued and meditative, there are several excellent songs, including Question...? and the Wicklow-referencing ballad Sweet Nothing. There are some missteps, but the artful Vigilante Shit packs plenty of ideas while the Alanis Morissette-channelling Anti-Hero is darkly funny and a very modern pop song.

Pixies - Doggerel

BMG

The hugely influential kingpins of US alt-rock have been productive over the past decade and this eighth album distils the essential Pixies trademarks while also offering something fresh. The songs began life as a countryfied side project for frontman Black Francis during lockdown, but they’ve been twisted compellingly out of shape here. Who’s More Sorry Now? offers a smidgen of the folk stylings he was originally after, while the thrilling Vault of Heaven wouldn’t have been out of place on their masterpiece, Doolittle. Fat has been eschewed on an album that’s a triumph of sound and fury.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - Cool It Down

Secretly Canadian

The survivors of New York’s fertile early-2000s rock scene return with a first album in nine years. It’s more restrained than their early punked-up forays, but packs a punch just as powerful. The songs are stately, elegant reflections on the everyday and Karen O’s voice still pulls the listener in. Opener Spitting On the Edge of the World smartly employs the fragile singing of Perfume Genius while the marvellously playful, synth-led stomper Wolf was clearly inspired by Kate Bush — always a good thing, especially when the result is as effervescent as this.

Beth Orton - Weather Alive

Partisan

A period of ill health and the financial strain of having to fund studio recordings after being dropped by her record label have given the Norfolk singer much to ponder. Those anxieties creep into this wonderfully intimate album but she’s far too classy a songwriter to merely offer prosaic takes on the turmoil. Instead, her songs are all about mood. With exemplary players in drummer Tom Skinner, bassist Tom Herbert and saxophonist Alabaster DePlume, she has crafted something special. There are eight songs, but each one resonates strongly, especially the bewitchingly textured Fractals.

Talos - Dear Chaos

BMG

The Choice-nominated Eoin French does a fine line in widescreen cinematic music that connects on an intimate level. The Corkman’s third album is painstakingly assembled, but it’s to his credit that the joints are hidden. His singing his hushed and his words fragmented, yet poetic. Mystery is favoured over the prosaic. His piano anchors everything. Lisa Hannigan has elevated several albums and she guests here on the wonderful closing track, Crows. It begins as a plaintive piano piece, with his and her vocals meshing beautifully, building to a stirring crescendo.







