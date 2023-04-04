The seven best albums released in March

Irish Independent music critic John Meagher has all the records you need to hear this month.

Columbia

The death of founding member Andy Fletcher haunts this remarkable 15th album from one of Britain’s truly great bands. Although work had begun before his passing last year, he did not play on early demos. Many of these electro-rock songs were first fashioned during the pandemic. The marvellous single Ghosts Again takes stock of mortality. It’s classic Depeche Mode, as is the epic, hymnal Before We Drown, one of the best songs Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have delivered in years. Sadness abounds, but this is the sound of a duo revitalised.

Lankum – False Lankum

Rough Trade

For the best part of a decade, the Dublin quartet have been at the vanguard of the folk revival, pushing the genre into exciting territory while also being hugely respectful of its tradition. Their sonic inventiveness seems to expand with each new album and although some tracks here are self-indulgent, there’s something thrilling about the band in full flight. Radie Peat’s magnificently earthy vocals elevate the gutpunch opener, Go Dig My Grave, while the band’s virtuosic chops are evident throughout. The harmony-rich Clear Away in the Morning is a particular delight.

Shame – Food for Worms

Dead Oceans

Love has inspired countless songs; platonic friendship far less so. The English quintet’s eclectic third album puts that right. Frontman Charlie Steen captures the magnificence of close mates on tracks that veer from gloriously chaotic to sombre meditations. The emotional heart of the album is provided by Adderall, a down-tempo number about losing a friend to prescription drugs. Shame’s post-punk roots are very much intact, but they’re keen to explore several new avenues too, including arena-sized singalong rock on the bracing Fingers of Steel.

Steve Mason – Brothers and Sisters

Double Six

Brexit may have brought plenty of pain, but it has also provided inspiration for scores of British musicians who are grappling with the state of their country in song. The ex-Beta Band main man is the latest to take Blighty’s temperature and these minimalist tracks paint an evocative picture of a badly divided land. The title track has the Tories in its sights as he sings “Priti wants to see you bleed” but Mason believes the fear-mongers can be defeated, especially on the three eclectic, upbeat tracks in which Pakistani singer Javed Bashir guests.

Ailbhe Reddy – Endless Affair

MNRK UK

Video of the Day

The London-based Dubliner was one to watch before she released her debut album two years ago, but this follow-up should, in a just world, bring her international acclaim. It marks her growth as an artist, dancing joyfully along the tightrope where pop meets rock. The marvellous opening brace, Shitshow and A Mess, capture Reddy’s eclectic talent: the former is all about her vocals, delicate one moment, defiant the next; the latter is a super-catchy Riot Grrrl inspired collision of guitars and drums. Best of the lot is Last to Leave, a beautifully arranged track about a troubled friend.

Avey Tare – 7s

Domino

The solo albums of Animal Collective founding member Dave Portner — aka Avey Tare — have sat nicely with his band’s output and this collection offers an intriguing counterpoint to last year’s AC return-to-form Time Skiffs. If experimental psychedelic pop built on organic and synthetic instruments is your thing, enjoy Lips at Night, a lovely tune in which the Maryland native goes on a lyrical flight of fancy.

Slowthai – Ugly

Method

The confrontational British rapper digs deep within himself on his frenetic third album. Opener Yum is typical — an explicit, thrilling nightmare about sex and drugs in which he insists he won’t “stop until I’m in a coma”. The preoccupations tend to be personal — his startling debut skewered contemporary Britain — and several of the tracks meander into rock. In places, his approach is muddled, but Feel Good is a hypnotic mind-bender, while Never Again is, unexpectedly, an emotive and ballad in which Slowthai both raps and croons. It shouldn’t work, but does.