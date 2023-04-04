| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

The seven best albums released in March

Lankum - False Lankum, Depeche Mode - Memento Mori, Ailbhe Reddy - Endless Affair Expand

Close

Lankum - False Lankum, Depeche Mode - Memento Mori, Ailbhe Reddy - Endless Affair

Lankum - False Lankum, Depeche Mode - Memento Mori, Ailbhe Reddy - Endless Affair

Lankum - False Lankum, Depeche Mode - Memento Mori, Ailbhe Reddy - Endless Affair

John Meagher Twitter Email

Irish Independent music critic John Meagher has all the records you need to hear this month.

Depeche Mode – Memento Mori

Columbia

Most Watched

Privacy