The seven best albums released in April: Fontaines D.C. and Pillow Queens return; Grizzly Bear frontman goes solo

Irish Independent music critic John Meagher has all the records you need to hear this month.

1. Spiritualized - Everything Was Beautiful

Bella Union

It’s no coincidence that the medication inspired art design of Spiritualized’s ninth album recalls their 1997 magnum opus, Ladies and Gentlemen We Are Floating in Space. This beautiful, emotive and immersive album is also about Jason Pierce’s frailties and preoccupations and it’s delivered in classic Spiritualized style: seductively arranged cosmic gospel hymns and buoyed by his captivatingly broken down vocals. A lifelong lover of the Stooges, he pays tribute to the band’s legendary frontman on the mighty Let It Bleed (For Iggy), while the wistful, gorgeous country number, Crazy, sees him duet with Nikki Lane.

2. Horace Andy - Midnight Rocker

On-U Sound

The dub pioneer has been confounding expectations for decades and this late-career album, in collaboration with producer Adrian Sherwood, is both a stunning release in its own right and a perfect introduction for the uninitiated. There are several new songs and a batch of revisited tunes too, including spirited reworking of his late 70s classics This Must Be Hell and Mr Bassie. The Jamaican is well-known for his work with Massive Attack and here turns the favour with a superb version of Safe From Harm — a perfect companion to the Shara Nelson-Robert Del Naja original.

3. Fontaines D.C. - Skinty Fia

Partisan Records

They may have relocated to London, but the Irish five-piece seem as fixated as ever with life back home. This third album has references to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael — on the superb I Love You — and Grian Chatten’s lyrics are proudly rooted in Hiberno English. The frontman’s trademark laconic drawl is present and correct — he sounds like a Dublin Liam Gallagher on epic closer Nabokov. His bandmates step up too, and flex their muscles on the title track, a dark electro-rock stomper. The influences of early Cure and Pixies are all over this absorbing album.

4. Daniel Rossen - You Belong Here

Warp

Grizzly Bear do a fine line in intricate, sophisticated songcraft so it's a little surprise that the full-length debut solo album from the band's co-frontman and multi-instrumentalist is all about labyrinthine textures and artfully honed songs. Much revolves around Rossen’s wonderfully expressive guitar-playing — listen to the Latin tinged Unpeopled Space — but there’s so much going on in tracks like Shadow in the Frame, with its sweet confluence of instruments and tempos. Rossen’s croon is a lovely thing too, and he has much to say about the pleasures and pains of the everyday.

5. Wet Leg - Wet Leg

Domino

Freighted with considerable expectation thanks to the excellence of singles Chaise Longue and Wet Dream, the Isle of Wight duo’s debut album comfortably lives up to the hype. Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers deliver one killer track after another — short, purposeful, lo-fi, playful, anthemic songs that are rooted in the existence of being a twenty something in these fraught times. Everything that’s special about Wet Leg is captured on the sub-three-minute Convincing, a future indie classic that looks back to a teenage wasteland. Fontaines DC’s producer of choice Dan Carey comes up trumps once more.

6. Father John Misty - Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Bella Union

Josh Tillman’s storytelling gifts have long been apparent and this fifth album is already drawing comparisons to Harry Nilsson and Randy Newman in their pomp. The gorgeous Goodbye Mr Blue sounds so similar to the former master that you have to pinch yourself it’s not him. The album draws heavily from big-band tunes and jazz standards, and Tillman’s croon is a compelling presence throughout. At times it can feel as though he is teetering close to pastiche, but the singer’s regard for vintage genres seems sincere and the bittersweet songs get under your skin, as only the best can.

7. Pillow Queens - Leave the Lights On

Royal Mountain Records

If the all-female Dublin band suffered from difficult second album syndrome, there’s little sign of it here: this follow-up to their acclaimed In Waiting retains that album’s sense of urgency, but their lens is widescreen now. It opens brilliantly, with the alt-rock Be By Your Side and The Wedding Band — both tracks destined to be festival favourites this summer —and they sustain the energy over an album that finds them exploring the personal and political. Well Kept Wife and No Good Woman have plenty to say about women in today’s changing society.



