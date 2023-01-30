Few musicians are as polarising as Matty Healy. He might just be the greatest frontman of the past 10 years, but he is also persistently derided as a pretentious poseur. It is possible to think the Cheshire native is both sensationally gifted and a monumental plonker. One thing he is not is boring and there are very few of his peers who could play for two hours and 20 minutes — as he and a super-sized 1975 do in Dublin — and sustain audience attention for practically all that time.

Anybody who has seen the band in concert — and they are regular visitors to the 3Arena — know that they put on a superlative show, but this tour, cockily titled At Their Very Best, sees the quartet, augmented by four additional musicians, move into a rarefied stratum. Not only is it a thrilling rock show, but it’s wildly inventive too, challenging notions about what an arena concert can achieve. There’s as much theatre as conventional rock gig and from the off, Healy commands the place with messianic zeal. It’s quite something to witness 14,000 people at his beck and call.

The show is neatly split into two haves — 13 songs are played in each. The first is centred, mainly, on their latest album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language; the second is a roll-call of career-spanning hits.

Matt Healy of the 1975 in action at the 3Arena, Dublin. Photo by Jordan Curtis Hughes

Matt Healy of the 1975 in action at the 3Arena, Dublin. Photo by Jordan Curtis Hughes

The stage set up is elaborate and more akin to what one might see at the Abbey: the interior of a house with couches, coffee tables, bookshelves, windows and vintage-looking televisions — lots of televisions. A street light and an old telephone pole stand at one side. They’re put to use later. For the first half, Healy is as much an actor as the main-man of a band as he prowls the stage, going from one prop to the next, chain-smoking and necking wine from the bottle, toying with the crowd and commenting on how “meta” the whole thing is. At one point, he shouts stop and his bandmates and the white-coated roadies freeze while he walks around among them.

His band are whip-smart, delivering a sound that’s textured and sophisticated with lashings of percussion, saxophone and synths. Part of the Band — one of the standout songs of 2022 — sounds immense while the epic, euphoric About You delivers a significant emotional payoff.

Healy wonders aloud about sincerity and performative actions and rants oddly about wokism, but most 1975 songs are a triumph of substance over style, with vulnerabilities writ large.

The segue from act one to two is both baffling and wildly entertaining as, first, Healy sprawls on a sofa, touching himself provocatively, before chewing on a huge piece of raw beef and then, shirtless, doing press-ups in front of one of the TVs. And there’s more: for the night’s great party trick, he crawls into one of the televisions and promptly disappears.

The second half is hard-wired to appeal to the casual 1975 fan as much as the devoted and takes in all of their albums, including Menswear and Sex from their self-titled debut, released a decade ago.

Fans at the 1975 gig in Dublin. Photo by Jordan Curtis Hughes

Fans at the 1975 gig in Dublin. Photo by Jordan Curtis Hughes

There’s a frenzied rendition of Love It If We Made It and a pop-perfect take on shout-along TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME. Tenderness, regret and arrogance are fused together on Somebody Else while a blistering version of The Sound has everyone, including those seated, pogoing along.

At 10.30pm Healy announces that the band have overstayed their allotted time, but nobody is leaving, especially when there’s a ragged, frenetic Give Yourself A Try to be experienced. By that stage the frontman — who has graduated from the wine bottle to a hip-flask and pints of Guinness — appears decidedly the worst for wear, but he continues to perform as though his life depends on it.

Messy and magnificent.

