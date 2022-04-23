Shivers around Croke Park as Ed Sheeran gets the party started

Ed Sheeran performing during the first night of his World Tour at Croke Park. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Over 80,000 fans flocked to Croke Park tonight to see Ed Sheeran perform at the first major outdoor concert in Dublin since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Other than Bono, perhaps, there was no one else who could have brought such joy to the capital city and its citizens.

A song like Shivers, where Sheeran sings about dancing “til the sunlight cracks” couldn’t but resonate with an Irish nation who’ve had a pretty depressing few years cooped up at home.

The sense of being in the middle of a significant party around the streets of the capital was unmistakable — courtesy of an unassuming, small, red-haired singer from Suffolk.

Sheeran is undoubtedly the biggest male pop star in the world with hundreds of thousands of fans flocking to his shows on the island of Ireland. Over 400,000, in fact.

“I don’t think there is any other act in the world other than Ed Sheeran who could play to 410,000 people in Ireland right now,” promoter Peter Aiken told Independent.ie tonight.

“He is going to have done 10 shows in Ireland, two in Croke Park, two in Cork, two in Limerick and two in Belfast, plus a show in Whelan’s and a show in Vicar Street in Dublin. That’s incredible.

“It is a great feeling for Ireland and Irish people because it is the first major outdoor concert in Ireland in three years — 82,000 attended the show. It lived up to the hype. It was spectacular. It sold out the day it went on sale back in November.

“That definitely showed there is an appetite in Irish people to get out and enjoy themselves at a great show after all they’ve been through with Covid.

Roughly the same will attend his show on Sunday night.

“It might sound cheesy, but this is like the reopening of Dublin, the reopening of Ireland. It really does feel like that.

“We’ve had a few big games at Lansdowne Road. But that was 50,000 people. This was 82,000 people, 164,000 over two nights. This was a major event. You can see that every hotel, guest house, B&B and restaurant in Dublin is booked out.

“The pubs are full. All the buses and trains are full. You can feel that great buzz because of these concerts. There is also a buzz internationally about the shows. All the big promoters from all around the world came in to see the show because it is the opening night of his world tour.

“Ed is touring all over the world but when you add up the population of Ireland versus the number of tickets we’ve sold there is no country in the world comes close to the amount of tickets we’ve sold for him in Ireland. As a music fan myself that is great. It is also great that we are the first date on Ed’s world tour. This is the first time anybody will see this show. It is a three-year world tour.

“He is really excited about these shows too.

“It is a brand new show to him. It is completely different to what he has done before. Ireland means a lot to him, because he has a lot of relations here and he used to spend nearly every summer over here. This is where he saw Damien Rice for the first time. He busked in Galway, he busked in Grafton Street.”

He knows a thing or two about engaging an audience too.

The 31-year-old troubadour who has sold over 150 million records went onstage tonight at 8.30pm at Croker to the kind of applause usually reserved for those lifting the Sam Maguire.

Prior to that, to whip up the crowd to a near-frenzy, at 8.20pm on the giant red and yellow screen in front of the stage in the middle of the venue, there was a ten minute count down.

Ten minutes later to the second, the giant screens lifted to reveal the main attraction. Wearing a black T-shirt with 'Dublin' emblazoned on it, he wowed the crowd with album opener ‘Tides’, followed by ‘Blow’.





"I haven’t played this venue in seven years and I forgot how good it was. It is great to play to an Irish crowd… it is really special to me," he said before playing his classic hit 'The A Team.'

Sheeran might look like a busker who just stepped from Grafton Street onto the stage. But he has the songs in spades, and he put on some performance – just him, his guitar and his trusty effect pedals, until later in the show, he was joined by a band who played with him from opposite stages.

It was a show that will live long in the memory of all those who witnessed it.

Not just because he played some unforgettable tunes but more importantly perhaps because the show heralded Ireland truly open for fun once more after the past two and a bit years.

Here’s to the return of the good times. Here’s to the return of the summer music festivals.