Royal Blood’s onstage strop was pure entitlement – good audiences need to be earned

A raised middle finger: is there anything more quintessentially rock’n’roll? As a gesture of defiance, it’s as timeless as it is unambiguous. Nothing says “I don’t give a f***” quite like the sight of an erected third digit, aimed in the direction of an authority figure. Think of Johnny Cash at San Quentin prison. MIA during the Super Bowl halftime show. Ricky Martin “flipping the bird” at George Bush over the Iraq war. Of course, doing it to those in power is one thing. But what about when that finger turns on your own audience?