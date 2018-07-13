Review: Bruno Mars lights up Marlay Park with electric performance

Bruno Mars ignited the sky over Dublin last night bringing his incredible 24K Magic World Tour with dance tunes and stunning pyrotechnics setting the excited audience alight. If you love dancing and the outdoors with style personified, then Bruno is your man.

All togged out in their baseball kits and caps, his band and fellow dancers rocked the stage for over two hours with the massive crowd all swinging their hips and tapping their toes along with him.

I’m a Prince and George Michael fan, they left too young, now I love the way Bruno Mars combines the eccentric hip-hop/funk/rock, the Hollywood dance routine and the elegant lyrical tone. He’s only 32, and his first five number ones were achieved faster than any male artist since Elvis.

At this year’s 60th Annual Grammy Awards, he was the most awarded - winning all titles the titles for which he was nominated; best Album (24K Magic), Song (That's what I Like), Record (24K Magic), R&B Song (That's What I Like), R&B Album (24K Magic), and R&B Performance (That's What I Like) of the year.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, now living in L.A, the singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record producer, is the most fabulous dancer and clearly most popular in Ireland, considering the crowds at Marlay Park.

Last night’s set list included all his hits, Treasure, Marry You, When I was your Man, Just the Way you are, with all the super made-up ladies and lads mouthing the lyrics. I brought my son’s fiancée, proving, along with the rest of the audience, the attraction of this superstar covers all generations.

My favourite is Uptown Funk and we got the best version yet as an encore. By 10.30pm I feared that it might not get played, since himself and Mark Ronson were sued so many times due to its familiarity with other tunes.

As a concert venue Marlay Park in south Dublin is perfect for this entertainer, and more so the audience, not being stuck in a seat and being told to sit down if you feel like grooving.

The broad parkland was beautifully set up for the evening’s entertainment with support acts DNCE and the sister buddies from my teen years, Sister Sledge. MCD Productions and our local Gardaí orchestrated a very refined access and egress, the whole event went very well, despite our glorious sunshine being in hiding.

The stages, wining and dining venues are all set up for the Longitude Festival. Music can be your first love this weekend.

Online Editors