Review: Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You – A timely reminder about what’s truly important

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You, (4 stars)

There is a line in one of Bruce Springsteen’s most emblematic songs that feels very pertinent today. “I hope when I get old I don’t sit around thinking about it,” he sings in Glory Days. It’s a reference to the trap of nostalgia and that easy temptation to keep looking back to supposedly better times. The New Jersey bard was in his mid-30s when he wrote that anthem — it must have felt as though his life was stretching on forever.

Now, at 71, the venerable troubadour is indeed gazing into the past. His 20th album — and first to feature the E Street Band in six years — is all about remembrance of times long gone, even if some recollections are far from rosy.

It’s the sound of a man in the evening of his life and with almost half a century of music behind him, and the songs are reflective of one taking stock and figuring out what’s truly important. And although the album was effectively done and dusted before this pandemic hit, the notion of weeding through detritus to find the spice of life feels particularly important right now.

Intriguingly, he has resurrected a trio of songs from the 1970s that sit comfortably alongside contemporary compositions. He penned the most compelling of the three, Janey Needs A Shooter, when he was in his early 20s, unsigned and before Rolling Stone critic and future manager Jon Landau declared him to be the future of rock.

Running to almost seven minutes, Janey sounds fully realised, its sound beefed up by vintage playing from his E Street crew. Apparently, Springsteen was never able to record it satisfactorily in the past — it was among the tracks he recorded and then discarded from his 1975 breakthrough Born to Run. Now, almost 50 years on from its original creation, it sounds like a Springsteen song in the classic vein — yearning, emotive, tender and tough. And it features a wonderful vocal too. It will surely become a live favourite, whenever it is that we get to experience those three-hour Springsteen marathons again.

Letter to You — which arrives with a feature-length documentary of the same name streaming now on Apple TV+ —is as much about the E Street Band as it is about Springsteen. His most recent work did not feature this fabled collective and this is the first time since Born in the USA that he opted to record the songs ‘as live’ with minimal overdubs. The result are tracks that feel urgent, raw and intimate — not too dissimilar to a live album after it’s been tided up by an engineer in the studio.

All the familiar elements are present: bar-room piano, woozy organ, soaring guitars and, of course, the saxophone, which is as much a part of Springsteen’s story as tales of blue-collar America. The latter instrument is played by Jake Clemons, nephew of the late Clarence Clemons, co-founder of the original E Street Band.

Decades-long stalwarts are on hand to add colour to the songs, including pianist Roy Bittan, guitarists Nils Lofgren and Little Stevie Van Zandt and Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa. Ron Aniello, who has produced every Springsteen album since 2012’s Wrecking Ball, returns.

Letter to You is about as quintessentially Springsteen as you can get, even if some of the songs veer a little too close to parody. There’s talk of trains and rivers — key Springsteen motifs — and there are several self-referential moments. But even on the songs that fray a little at the edges, he manages to hold the enterprise together.

And, lest anyone think the Boss has mellowed with age, there’s still some of that rage burning within. Rainmaker may have been penned during the presidency of Bush Jr, but lines about “sometimes folks need to believe in something so bad” and an overlord who “says white’s black and black’s white” might as well have been about Trump. That the album is coming out mere days before the US election can hardly have been coincidental.

Letter to You may not be in the uppermost tier in the Springsteen catalogue, but it’s a worthy addition to one of the great American songbooks. And it’s an aural salve for his legion of fans, not least in this country where several of his many shows have attained the stuff of legend.

