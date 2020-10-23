| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Review: Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You – A timely reminder about what’s truly important

A reflective Springsteen reunites with E Street Band for his 20th album – and it’s a worthy addition to his canon

Bruce Springsteen's new album, Letter To You Expand

Close

Bruce Springsteen's new album, Letter To You

Bruce Springsteen's new album, Letter To You

Bruce Springsteen's new album, Letter To You

John Meagher Twitter Email

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You, (4 stars)

There is a line in one of Bruce Springsteen’s most emblematic songs that feels very pertinent today. “I hope when I get old I don’t sit around thinking about it,” he sings in Glory Days. It’s a reference to the trap of nostalgia and that easy temptation to keep looking back to supposedly better times. The New Jersey bard was in his mid-30s when he wrote that anthem — it must have felt as though his life was stretching on forever.

Now, at 71, the venerable troubadour is indeed gazing into the past. His 20th album — and first to feature the E Street Band in six years — is all about remembrance of times long gone, even if some recollections are far from rosy.