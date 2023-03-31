| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Revenge of the nerd: the top ten moments from Ed Sheeran’s sold-out 3Arena show in Dublin last night

Ed Sheeran Expand

Close

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran

Barry Egan Twitter Email

It was just him and a guitar — and 14,000 people singing along.

There are not many artists who can pull that off – without a band, without backing singers or a troupe of well-drilled dancers.

Related topics

More On Ed Sheeran

Most Watched

Privacy