Ordinary yet extraordinary – how Ed Sheeran’s popularity in Ireland sees him occupy rarefied space with U2, Bruce Springsteen and Garth Brooks

For his performance at Dublin's 3Arena in 2014, Ed Sheeran wore a 1990s Ireland football jersey. Photo: G. McDonnell / VIPIRELAND.COM Expand
Not many acts could fill Croke Park, but Ed Sheeran has. Photo: Arthur Carron Expand
Ed Sheeran at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of a 2015 concert. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Not many acts could fill Croke Park, but Ed Sheeran has. Photo: Arthur Carron

Ed Sheeran at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of a 2015 concert. Photo: Steve Humphreys

John Meagher Twitter Email

On the face of it, it’s hard to understand why Ed Sheeran is a global star. But, then, it starts to make perfect sense. It’s his very ordinariness that has proved to be extraordinary.

Sheeran is not a pop star in the vein of one of the greats. He’s about as far from a David Bowie or a Kate Bush as you can get. The Englishman looks like someone who makes flat whites in your local coffee shop – the only difference is the super-expensive watch he’s likely to be wearing. He scrupulously avoids saying anything remotely controversial.

