Ordinary yet extraordinary – how Ed Sheeran’s popularity in Ireland sees him occupy rarefied space with U2, Bruce Springsteen and Garth Brooks

On the face of it, it’s hard to understand why Ed Sheeran is a global star. But, then, it starts to make perfect sense. It’s his very ordinariness that has proved to be extraordinary.

Sheeran is not a pop star in the vein of one of the greats. He’s about as far from a David Bowie or a Kate Bush as you can get. The Englishman looks like someone who makes flat whites in your local coffee shop – the only difference is the super-expensive watch he’s likely to be wearing. He scrupulously avoids saying anything remotely controversial.

But it’s the everyman aspect that engages with so many, the fact that he is so relatable and his songs have such crossover appeal. He has been embraced all over the world, but especially so in this country where he has long been considered one of our own.

In fairness, Sheeran is half-Irish. His paternal grandparents hail from this island. Nancy Mulligan, a song from his third album, ÷, tells the story of how his Belfast Protestant grandfather, William Sheeran, met his Wexford Catholic grandmother, Anne ‘Nancy’ Mulligan. A lot of people heard him sing about the marriage “down by the Wexford border”: ÷ was the biggest selling album in the world in 2017.

Ed Sheeran at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of a 2015 concert. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Ed Sheeran at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of a 2015 concert. Photo: Steve Humphreys

He drapes the tricolour around his shoulder with greater regularity than our self-styled ‘patriots’ do and when he sings Galway Girl, it’s as though the song was written specially for him. He is fond of telling us that he is enamoured by Connemara and his Galway cousins help keep him rooted.

He has had a penchant for trad from the start, although the curious variant that appears sporadically on his albums has only a loose connection to the rich strain beloved of traditional Irish music devotees.

It would be churlish to suggest that his rise has been anything other than meteoric. He was still a teenager when he used the then nascent YouTube to get his songs into the public realm in the mid-2000s — no mean feat considering the legions of would-be singer-songwriters on the platform. He is said to have a ferocious work ethic, quite at odds with his laid-back image and devil-may-care banter.

The determination to succeed is likely to have played a part in his early success, but it doesn’t tell the full story. When his debut album + came out in 2011, few would have predicted that it would propel him to global super-stardom, but songs like The A Team and Lego House proved to be inescapable.

Simple, but heartfelt compositions, they generated enormous radio play. That was crucial then as the streaming platforms were still in their infancy.

While many of his peers were happy to proffer typical singer-songwriter fare, Sheeran was keen to embrace other influences, including hip-hop. One of the more curious aspects of his success is how readily grime, rap and urban music stars on both sides of the Atlantic rushed to embrace him. He has returned the favour, too.

Not many acts could fill Croke Park, but Ed Sheeran has. Photo: Arthur Carron

Not many acts could fill Croke Park, but Ed Sheeran has. Photo: Arthur Carron

Over the course of four albums — all named after mathematical symbols — he has become one of the most bankable stars on the planet and every record company has been desperate to sign Sheeran soundalikes, most of whom haven’t lived up to the hype that was manufactured for them.

His popularity has long been such that he is obliged to play stadia in order to satisfy demand. But although he is a consummate showman, his songs don’t translate to such huge spaces nearly as well as those of his rock contemporaries. It makes sense for Coldplay to play Croke Park; Ed Sheeran less so.

Perhaps that’s why he has been so keen this week to get back to his roots and play intimate shows at two of Dublin’s best loved venues, Whelan’s and Vicar Street. They also, of course, served as warm-up gigs for the likes of Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Thomond Park.

For many, seeing Sheeran play the country’s main stadia will be their first big outdoor show since 2019. When the pandemic was at its worst, the prospect of such monster gigs seemed remote. Now they’re here and fans, as well as event junkies, will be keen for another slice of normality.

Four years ago, Sheeran’s enormous popularity in Ireland was writ large. He sold 300,000 tickets in just one day, an unprecedented achievement. In truth, there isn’t quite the same buzz this time around and his stature now isn’t at 2018’s stratospheric levels.

Then, it was difficult to get tickets for his Irish shows; now it’s easy and there’s still plenty of availability for most of the concerts he is doing here. Irish Rail had planned to put on late night trains to accommodate Dublin-based fans going to the Cork shows, but cancelled them due to “lack of demand”.

Only a fool would argue that Sheeran is still anything other than stupendously popular with Irish audiences, however. Can you think of any act outside of U2, Garth Brooks and, possibly, Bruce Springsteen, who could shift more tickets here? Unlike those gargantuan names, however, Sheeran has youth on his side. He’s still just 31.