In early 2017, Nick Cave sized up a writer who was interviewing him for a magazine profile in a restaurant in Athens and began dictating what he thought he should write...

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds 'Ghosteen' album review: 'The atmosphere of sadness is so intense that it is sometimes difficult to listen to'

'…and I looked into his face and saw a world of true sadness that, being a mere journalist, I don't have the power to express. But it was there, believe me. A sadness from every pore. The Sad Man. Man of Sadness. And he raved on, and I saw that his tears were not only for himself, but for everyone. Especially me. And he put down his glass and wept openly, unashamedly, and with great…greatness. And then he belched. The saddest belch. A belch so full of sadness that I too wept, and cannot write anymore...’

While being mostly tongue-in-cheek, Cave’s journalism master-class in Greece tends to reflect a wider truth and indeed the problem with writing about Nick Cave at all now.

Since the accidental death on July 14, 2015, of his 15-year-old son, Arthur — who suffered a fatal brain injury after falling on to the underpass of Ovingdean Gap in Brighton — the assumption is that every song Nick Cave writes or records, every word he utters, is a response to that tragedy. This is true, up to a point.

Nick Cave (Yui Mok/PA)

Still, on Ghosteen, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ 17th studio album, the atmosphere of sadness is so intense that it is sometimes difficult to listen to it for that very reason: that Nick lost his son so tragically.

When he sings “peace will come”, on Hollywood, the song that closes the album, you don’t believe him. How could you?

"We crawl into our wounds... I'm just waiting now, for my time to come,” he sings.“And we hide in our wounds”

“The past with its fierce undertow won’t ever let us go,” he sings on the title track.

Ghosteen album cover

And then: “Things tend to fall apart starting with his heart/He kisses you lightly and he leaves/Leaves your sleeping body/Curled and dreaming around your smile, your smile.” And then, even more heartbreakingly, because I assume (no doubt wrongly) it is about Arthur lying dead: “Well there's nothing wrong with loving things/That cannot even stand.”

But Nick Cave has been writing unflinchingly about his — and our — emotional/psychological/spiritual struggles with God and the universe for decades. This is the same rake-thin poet of inner rage with the spectre-white skin and dyed black hair who told us, via Into My Arms in 1997: "I don't believe in an interventionist God." Or the same manic street preacher who on 1994's (inspired by Milton's Paradise Lost) Red Right Hand, sang of the interventionist meddler himself thus and our relationship with Him: "You're one microscopic cog/In His catastrophic plan/Designed and directed by/His red right hand."

The same Nick Cave who wrote on 1988's Biblical belter The Mercy Seat about a death row inmate crying out for the release of the electric chair, who sees "the face of Jesus in my soup." Cave's perspective or maybe even belief in God has shifted through the years: in his 1999 introduction to the New Testament Gospel of Mark book, he wrote, "You no longer find comfort watching a whacked-out God tormenting a wretched humanity."

One of Ghosteen's stand-out tracks, Fireflies — one of the most beautifully uplifting songs he’s ever written — starts with the image of the baby Jesus in his mother’s arms, before seguing into “a photon released from a dying star.”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Cave, capturing our imagination as much as our fear of death, sings: “We move through the forest at night/The sky is full of momentary light/And everything we need is just too far/We are photons released from a dying star/We are fireflies a child has trapped in a jar/And everything is distant as the stars/I am here and you are where you are."

Fireflies finishes thus, like a prayer to existential nothingness: "There is no order here and there is no middle ground/Nothing can be predicted and nothing can be planned/A star is just a memory of a star/We are fireflies pulsing dimly in the dark.”

The music throughout Ghosteen is like something from Terence Malick’s The Tree of Life. The songs are like dreamscapes wrapped in a space blanket of grief and otherness that have brief moments of optimism. Taken together, the pathos of the piano riffs that owe much to Tom Waits, the atmospheric synth sounds and Cave's haunting vocals — that switch from downbeat melancholia to the joyful falsetto of a choir boy coming home for his tea — the effect is disorienting.

It's like being drunk at your own funeral.

Nick Cave and Shane MacGowan performing at Shane MacGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration Concert at the National Concert Hall . Pic Steve Humphreys 15th January 2018

Voices and experimental sounds waft in the background and conjure up thoughts about existence, mortality and meaning.

At his finest, like on Fireflies, Sun Forest or Hollywood here (or The Mercy Seat, The Ship Song, City Of Refuge, Nick The Stripper. Henry Lee or Oh, Deanna elsewhere from his past), Cave's songwriting is of the equal of Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, or Bono. And like the latter singer from Cedarwood Road in Finglas, east Dublin, Cave from Warracknabeal in the state of Victoria in Australia has a healthy obsession with redemption in the blues, and of course, a certain Elvis Presley.

On The Spinning Song, Cave sings: "The king was first a young prince, the prince was the best/With his black jelly hair he crashed onto a stage in Vegas." This recalls Tupelo from the 1985 Bad Seeds' album The First Born Is Dead — the song refers to Elvis' birthplace, while the album title is a reference to Jesse Aaron Presley, the still-born twin of The King. “I went to Graceland once,” Cave told the New York Times in 2014. “The rest of the band went in, but I stayed out on the curb, smoking cigarettes and feeling sorry for myself. Those last Elvis performances — the ones for television, when he was already sick — I must have watched those clips a hundred times. They’re like crucifixions.” Ghosteen is not quite Nick Cave's public execution, more a public showing of his wounds, his suffering, his acceptance of something unacceptable for any father. Or at least maybe Cave trying to make some sort of sense where there is none of an unbearable loss, and calling out Jesus in the dark night.

Image: Getty. Nick Cave with twin sons Earl (l) and Arthur (r)

"And a man called Jesus, he promised he would leave us/

With a word that would light up the night, oh the night," sings Cave on Sun Forest.

"But the stars hang from threads and blink off one by one/

And it isn't any fun, no it isn't any fun/

To be standing here alone with nowhere to be/

With a man mad with grief and on each side a thief/

Nick Cave and his wife, Susie Bick Nick Cave and his wife Susie Bick (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Everybody hanging from a tree, from a tree

And everybody hanging from a tree."

On Skeleton Tree, the desolate 2016 predecessor to Ghosteen, he sings on Girl In Amber: "I used to think that when you died you kind of wandered the world/In a slumber 'til you crumbled, were absorbed into the earth/I don't think that any more." In One More Time With Feeling, Andrew Dominik's 2016 black and white documentary about the creation of Skeleton Tree, Cave said: "People say he [Arthur] lives in my heart. I say 'Yeah', but he doesn't live at all."

Late last year on his online newsletter Red Hand Diaries, where Cave answers fan's questions, Cynthia, from Shelburne Falls, Vermont wrote, “I have experienced the death of my father, my sister, and my first love in the past few years and feel that I have some communication with them, mostly through dreams. They are helping me. Are you and Susie [Cave's wife] feeling that your son Arthur is with you and communicating in some way?” Cave's reply to Cynthia says as much about Ghosteen as the songs do: “It seems to me, that if we love, we grieve. That’s the deal. Grief is the terrible reminder of the depths of our love and, like love, grief is non-negotiable. There is a vastness to grief that overwhelms our minuscule selves... Dread grief trails bright phantoms in its wake. These spirits are ideas, essentially. They are our stunned imaginations reawakening after the calamity. Like ideas, these spirits speak of possibility. Follow your ideas, because on the other side of the idea is change and growth and redemption.”

That said, on Bright Horses, he sings of the mean, and generally un-magical world we live in: "The fields are just fields, and there ain't no Lord/And everyone is hidden, and everyone is cruel/And there's no shortage of tyrants, and no shortage of fools/And the little white shape dancing at the end of the hall/Is just a wish that time can't dissolve at all." This is incredibly powerful stuff. He'll be saying there's no Easter Bunny or Father Christmas next. Listening to the lines on the song Ghosteen when Cave sings "I'm beside you, you are beside me — look for me" is like David Bowie singing about his own death on Blackstar. Or maybe like Beckett or Yeats. You decide.

In 2000, Cave gave a lecture on The Secret Life Of The Love Song at the Vienna Poetry Academy.

In reference to his father Colin, who died in a car crash when he was 19 (Cave would later say his father's death was at a point "in my life when I was most confused" and that "the loss of my father created in my life a vacuum, a space in which my words began to float and collect and find their purpose"), Cave quoted the English poet W.H. Auden...

“The so-called traumatic experience is not an accident, but the opportunity for which the child has been patiently waiting—had it not occurred, it would have found another—in order that its life become a serious matter.”

Cave also noted that: "Looking back over the last twenty years, a certain clarity prevails. Amidst the madness and the mayhem, it would seem I have been banging on one particular drum. I see that my artistic life has centred around an attempt to articulate an almost palpable sense of loss which laid claim to my life. A great gaping hole was blasted out of my world by the unexpected death of my father... The way I learned to fill this hole, this void, was to write." Two years ago in an interview with Chris Heath in GQ magazine Cave returned to the W.H. Auden quote to say this: “I always thought the traumatic incident was the death of my father, but actually I don't think the traumatic experience had actually happened. It was waiting.”

