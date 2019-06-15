Mumford and Sons at Malahide Castle: Rain fails to dampen party as band thrills crowd

THE rain may have poured - but it hardly made a difference with fans distracted by the bouncing sounds of Mumford and Sons rocking out Malahide Castle on their Delta world tour.

The energy of the bluegrass band’s lead singer, Marcus Mumford certainly helped.

And he set his stall out for what way he wanted the gig to go right from the beginning.

"The only way to keep warm in the rain is to dance," he told his audience and they didn’t need much encouragement.

After opening with 'Guiding Light' from their latest album Delta shortly before 9pm, the band moved onto 'Little Lion Man' - their regular number 2 slot - and the crowd began to bounce.

'It was not your fault but mine, and it was your heart on the line, I really f***ed it up this time, didn't I my dear?' was then bellowed back by the 20,000 crowd to a listening band.

Rain? What rain? Anyway, most had come prepared for conditions that have been the norm this ‘summer’.

Be it the dozens of couples walking around in their new, matching rain-jackets or the thousands who picked up ponchos for a fiver outside Malahide Dart Station.

Mumford and Sons performing at Malahide Castle Photo Credit: Ray Keogh

It was a far-cry from the sea of flowery shirts the band would have witnessed at their last Dublin outdoor gig at Longitude in 2017, though some did brave the conditions in summery-gear.

Engaging with the crowd, Marcus was able to hark back to two memorable outdoor performances in Ireland – recalling Longitude two years ago and as far back as Oxegen 2010 when challenging the audience to emulate a rendition of Mumford classic ‘the Cave’.

By that stage the weather had picked up and Malahide Castle and a festival atmosphere took over.

“I’ve pretty great memories of playing this song in your fine country...you smashed Oxegen and you smashed Longitude,” he told the crowd as he assured them this one would be the best rendition ever.

Mumford and Sons performing at Malahide Castle Photo Credit: Ray Keogh

And to be fair, he was probably right.

In all, the band performed around half a dozen tracks from their 2018 released Delta album, including ‘42’, ‘Beloved’, ‘Slip Away’ and ‘Delta’ itself.

But it was the classics of ‘Little Lion Man’, ‘Beloved’ and ‘the Cave’ that stole the show, with fans having to show some patience for ‘I Will Wait’ which played out in the encore.

The London band do it all again tonight, same venue, same time and with limited tickets still available.

Just make sure and get there early with ‘Aurora’ kicking off just after 5pm, followed by Wild Youth and then the brilliant Dermot Kennedy at 7.15pm.

A testament to the Dublin man’s popularity these days was that most of the crowd had turned up by 7pm last night to see the warm-up act, particularly the hit single ‘Power Over Me’.

Tonight’s concert is the second of a three-legged weekend in Malahide with former Oasis man, Noel Gallagher finishing off the weekend with his gig tomorrow night.

Online Editors