Multitudes album review: Feist returns with her most personal album yet

On Multitudes, the Canadian musician lays her heart bare with authentic, primal songs

Leslie Feist has flirted with superstardom — there was that Apple iPod commercial, an appearance on Sesame Street and a batch of songs in the late 2000s that were inescapable on radio — but the Canadian has largely flown under the mainstream radar over the past decade and a bit.

There has been no diminishment in the quality of her songcraft, with albums like 2011’s Metals and 2017’s Pleasure packed with smart, artfully wrought compositions built around her marvellously expressive vocals.

Multitudes is her sixth album in a 24-year recording career and, as before, it feels as though every track has been painstakingly, but not laboriously, honed. Early demos were aired during a series of special Multitudes shows in 2021 and 2022 and then refined with a small band of musicians in a studio near her adopted home of Los Angeles.

Multitudes by Feist

On the whole, a sparse approach is employed — often just Feist’s voice and gently picked acoustic guitar. The decision to strip back the arrangements works a treat on a trio of beautiful songs, Love Who You Are Meant To, Hiding Out in the Open and Of Womankind. Her hushed delivery lends focus to her words and here, as elsewhere on the album, vulnerabilities are laid bare.

One of her most personal songs, I Took All of My Rings Off, opts for more lavish treatment. It starts, slowly, as an acoustic meditation before strings are introduced, and then a panoply of instruments add texture and percussion. It’s a song on which long-term collaborators, including compatriot Chilly Gonzales, get a chance to shine.

Several of the songs are inspired by significant life changes, including the birth of her adopted daughter in 2019, and the death, two years later, of her artist father. As with many great songwriters, you may feel as though you are invading on deeply private emotions, yet universality flickers constantly.

Welcome return

There’s real inventiveness here. Opener In Lightning might remind some of Björk, thanks both to the harsh percussive intro and the vocal gymnastics, while the gorgeously avant-garde Become the Earth is redolent of Joanna Newsom in one of her flights of fancy.

If calmness characterises most of this album, a highlight, Borrow Trouble, kicks up a rumpus instead. Feist has frequently taken lead vocals with Canadian collective Broken Social Scene, and this maximalist track — a riot of guitars, strings and brass — sounds like that band going for broke. It’s likely to be a live favourite and Feist doesn’t hold back. Her primal scream at the end is the sound of an artist exorcising old ghosts and seeking rebirth.

Fuse by Everything But the Girl

Feist was releasing her debut in 1999 when Everything But the Girl last brought out an album, but Tracey Thorn and Ben Watt return as though they were never away. Fuse is an electronica delight, typified by the spectral synth pop of the minimal Nothing Left To Lose while Caution to the Wind — a reminder of Thorn’s doleful singing — finds a place for handclaps amid the beats. It’s great to have them back.