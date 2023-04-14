| 10.1°C Dublin

Multitudes album review: Feist returns with her most personal album yet

On Multitudes, the Canadian musician lays her heart bare with authentic, primal songs

Leslie Feist. Photo by Sarah Melvin and Colby Richardson Expand
Multitudes by Feist Expand
John Meagher

Leslie Feist has flirted with superstardom — there was that Apple iPod commercial, an appearance on Sesame Street and a batch of songs in the late 2000s that were inescapable on radio — but the Canadian has largely flown under the mainstream radar over the past decade and a bit.

There has been no diminishment in the quality of her songcraft, with albums like 2011’s Metals and 2017’s Pleasure packed with smart, artfully wrought compositions built around her marvellously expressive vocals.

