Liam Gallagher live review: Haunted by ghosts of Oasis past, the Mancunian messiah has mixed results at Dublin gig

Liam Gallagher played to 20,000 fans at Kilmainham in Dublin last night. What's the story? Barry Egan left ultimately disappointed.

Liam&rsquo;s solo songs do not – cannot — get the same feeling of euphoria you got when watching Oasis in their heyday.

“Are there any Bournemouth fans here tonight? “ Liam Gallagher asked last night at Dublin’s at Royal Hospital Kilmainham. “You f***ing gobshites!”

This was a reference to that team being beaten 9-nil by Liverpool yesterday. The ironic thing was Liam was probably headed for an equally resounding result last night, until he started playing too much of his regrettably lacklustre solo material — as opposed to the songs that defined an era and that pretty much everyone in the 20,000 crowd had come to see.

