Liam Gallagher live review: Haunted by ghosts of Oasis past, the Mancunian messiah has mixed results at Dublin gig

“Are there any Bournemouth fans here tonight? “ Liam Gallagher asked last night at Dublin’s at Royal Hospital Kilmainham. “You f***ing gobshites!”

This was a reference to that team being beaten 9-nil by Liverpool yesterday. The ironic thing was Liam was probably headed for an equally resounding result last night, until he started playing too much of his regrettably lacklustre solo material — as opposed to the songs that defined an era and that pretty much everyone in the 20,000 crowd had come to see.

And it all started so well.

At 8.40pm, The Stone Roses’ messianic meisterwerk ‘I am The Resurrection ‘ rang out across Kilmainham. 60-year-old men in Fred Perry tops and feather-cut hairstyles had their hands raised Christ-like as they sang along.

When the song stopped, they chanted football style: ‘Liam! Liam! Liam!’

At 8.45pm, just like Elvis Presley’s imminent arrival onstage being announced by ‘Also sprach Zarathustra (Theme from 2001: A Space Odyssey)’, Liam’s arrival was marked, as is customary, by the playing of ‘F***ing In The Bushes’, a sample from Murray Lerner's movie Message to Love — Isle of Wight 1970:

“We put this festival on you bastards, with a lot of love

We worked for one year for you pigs

And you wanna break our walls down?

And you wanna destroy it?

Well, you go to hell!

Kids are running around naked, f***ing in the bushes …”

And then, boom. He’s on.

The audience’s reaction is an eruption of mass exhilaration as their Manc messiah, the king of the North, clad in a floral parka and hat, leads the band through Oasis’s ‘Morning Glory’.

He is almost comically cocksure. He has that standard issue Ian Brown pout and Johnny Rotten snarl as he shapes across the stage, his arms hunched by his side. His beautifully moody eyes bulging like he can see something otherworldly in the night air that us mere mortals cannot.

Turning 50 next month, he showed his characteristic alt.superstar swagger as he sings about being chained to the mirror and the razor blade (an experience that some of the crowd might have shared). Once the song is over, he says something incoherent into the microphone then stands there for a second and looks out into the crowd. His crowd. Liam and 20,000 people share a moment.

Next up, ‘Hello’ and ‘Rock ‘n Roll Star’ — these two furious bangers by the band that made him a rock ‘n roll star has the crowd singing every word.

‘Rock ‘n Roll Star’, in fact, gets so loud that Liam stands back and just lets them get on with it.

For these first three songs it was like being back in 1995. It was also like being at the best gig of 2022. It was fantastic. I will never forget it.

In footballing terms, Liam was three-nil up.

Video of the Day

Then he lost the hard-won momentum with four of his own songs that followed: ‘Wall Of Glass’ (not the worst of the bunch, in truth), ‘C’mon You Know’. ‘Worlds In Need’ and ‘Better Days’ (which bore an uncanny and unapologetic resemblance to The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’.)

Fans started heading to the bar, not quite en masse but enough to notice. People who previously had been dancing and singing like ‘’Morning Glory’, ‘Hello’ and ‘Rock ‘n Roll Star’ were going to be played either at their wedding as their first song or their last ever song at their funeral, were now having the chats.

They lost interest in the music onstage, primarily because the gulf in quality between these songs and those of Oasis was huge.

“Are you bored over there?” he asked at one point a section of the audience, who probably were bored from too many of his uninspired solo songs and not enough of the songs his big brother wrote, to be honest. His solo material paled in significance next to the songs from the band that defined mid-1990s working class Britain.

‘Once’ was the one stand-out song from his solo material from last night, not least as Liam invested the lyrics with heart-rending emotion with that powerful voice of his: “I think it's true what they say that the dream is borrowed/ You give it back tomorrow/ Minus the sorrow.”

At times, he seemed more in search of the jar than redemption. “This is song is dedicated to Guinness,” he said, announcing ‘Live Forever.’ “I’m going to climb over the wall after the show,” he added, referring to the Guinness brewery nearby

Throughout the two-hour show, he kept his Madchester hat on. He also wore his bonkers-looking floral army surplus coat buttoned up to his neck, the entire time. Sometimes he pulled it up over his face. What was he doing in there? It was like the coat was some sort of hipster force-field to protect him against the outside world – against those, like his brother Noel, who call him a man with a fork in a world of soup.

Not that we should be overly concerned about diddums Liam. This is the man who in 1995 said he would like to “play golf on George Harrison’s head” after the ex-Beatle said something mild about him. It is also the same man in 1996 who told a police officer in London who ever so politely asked him how he was: “What’s it to do with you, c***yb******s?”

Arguably, he lives in his own world and cares not a jot what you or anyone else on the planet thinks of him. Proper order too. Maybe on occasion, however, he might be better served to listen to the fans who pay to go to his concerts. But I digress.

“Is there any Oasis here tonight? Are there any Oasis fans here tonight who can sing? We’ll see,” he said as began Oasis’s ‘Stand By Me.’ He then performed two more Oasis songs ‘Roll It Over’ and ‘Slideaway’.

As last night showed, Liam’s solo songs do not – cannot — get the same feeling of euphoria you got when watching Oasis in their heyday.

So, ultimately, he has no choice but to return to that era. He finished the show with five Oasis songs — admittedly all of them stonewall classics: ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ (it was poignant to hear so many people sing, “Is it worth the aggravation to find yourself a job when there’s nothing worth working for?”); ‘Supersonic’; ‘Wonderwall’' ‘Live Forever’'’ and, of course, ‘Champagne Supernova'.

It bordered on magic to watch Liam lead 20,000 people sing a song of such transcendent timelessness, a secular hymn of sad beauty that echoed out across Dublin’s inner city last night at around 10.45pm: “Someday you will find me/ Caught beneath the landslide/ In a champagne supernova in the sky. . .”

It could have been a great show – a 9-nil win to the legendary Mancunian even – but it was let down by weak material.

A more sympathetic view might be perhaps that Liam Gallagher is still the great rock singer – one of the greatest ever, up there with the two Johns, Rotten and Lennon – but he is haunted by the ghost of Oasis Past.

