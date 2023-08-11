If anger is an energy, John Lydon’s seems depleted

Also reviewed this week: Volcano by Jungle

In February, Irish television viewers were treated to an unusual spectacle: Johnny Rotten throwing his hat in the ring for the Eurovision Song Contest. The former Sex Pistols frontman — who has fronted Public Image Ltd since his former band’s demise in 1978 — had put forward Hawaii, a love song written for his Alzehimer’s-stricken wife of 44 years, Nora Forster, in a bid to restore Ireland’s credibility in the contest.

Well, we all know what happened next. Still, the song’s failure to be chosen as the Irish entry has not dampened his spirit — although it does sound as though End of World has been an exercise in catharsis, if nothing else; he had spent the last few years as Nora’s full-time carer and she sadly died in April.

You would have to assume, then, that End of World is an aptly titled tribute, with moments of tenderness amid the grief, anger and despondency. Not so; Hawaii is a somewhat misleading lead single, although it is undoubtedly the most beautiful song here, with Lydon dreamily conjuring up a happier time in their lives as he implores Nora to “Remember me / I remember you” and croons lines like “Don’t fly too soon, no need to cry in pain / You are loved” with an aching sense of love and affection.

That song is about the only glimmer of vulnerability shown by the 67-year-old on this tracklist, although the title track admittedly plunders the ‘us against the world’ trope with a steely sentimentality.

End of World by Johnny Lydon's Public Image Ltd

Elsewhere, he adopts his trademark stance of bristling displeasure, although it occasionally comes across as more ‘old man shaking his walking stick’ than righteous indignation. Being Stupid Again lampoons ‘woke’ culture and its “hippy drippy shit” as he regurgitates slogans like “save the whales” and “give peace a chance” with a sarcastic sneer. Walls treads a similar line, warning how “Your ignorance will be your fall from grace / Martyrs and morons to the slaughter”, while LFCF (liars, fakes, cheats and frauds) takes pot-shots at those who have vexed him. At times, it seems as though Lydon is playing up to his contrarian reputation, but the belligerence that was once well thought-out and enjoyable on older songs like Rise and Don’t Ask Me, seems a little forced; there is more finger-wagging than witty polemic here.

Many of these songs are stretched repetitively thin. The solemn, apocalyptic buzz of opener Penge sounds like a goth version of Spinal Tap; Pretty Awful is brash and dull.

There are glimmers of promise, however. Walls finds an enjoyably considered, funk-tinted groove; the hypnotic clatter of drums and shuck of guitar on Dirty Murky Delight is deliciously seedy. North West Passage’s primal howl and the evocative ’80s Bowie-aping patter of Down on the Clown are both satisfyingly crisp.

Still, there’s nothing particularly vital here, and even fans will struggle through the more humdrum numbers. It makes for an album that is occasionally enjoyable, but mostly muddled. Anger is an energy, Lydon once sang — but 11 albums in, it seems as if both of those elements may be beginning to flag.

Volcano by Jungle

Jungle’s enjoyable but well-trodden blend offers little to draw in new listeners

Having spent the last decade releasing music to varying degrees of success — their biggest hit, Busy Earnin’, was a recurring feature in various TV ads and shows at one point — things changed for Jungle with 2021’s Loving in Stereo.

The London neo-soul collective, led by producers Josh Lloyd-Watson and Tom McFarland, scored a Number 1 hit on the Billboard Dance Charts and toured arenas supporting Billie Eilish. Has that success galvanised the duo on their fourth album? Not particularly.

As with its predecessor, Volcano features several guest collaborators, some more effective than others: Roots Manuva’s turn on You Ain’t No Celebrity falls a little flat, although rapper Bas adds vim to the slinky Pretty Little Thing. These contemporary soul songs, filtered and contorted to suit Jungle’s idiosyncratic remit, are largely enjoyable particularly the wistful soul bounce of Back on 74, the disco-infused strut of Problemz and the leisurely dawdle of Dominoes.

There does come a point, however, where these songs sound like variations on the same well-trodden theme. Jungle’s blend of soul with hip-hop, disco and house was striking a decade ago, but there is very little here to draw new listeners in.