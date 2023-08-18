Hozier hints at a break-up, with help from the Divine Comedy – Dante’s, that is

The great satirist, Flann O’Brien, did not live to see his most famous book in print. The Third Policeman may have been written years before, but it was only published in 1967, a year after the writer’s death. It is now seen as a landmark work in Irish literature.

Andrew Hozier-Byrne has always given the impression of being literary minded and The Third Policeman was among the works that grabbed his mojo when he was starting to dream up what would become third album Unreal Unearth.

A key unseen character in the book, De Selby — described by O’Brien as a “physicist, ballistician, philosopher and psychologist” — is fixated upon by the unnamed narrator. And Hozier does his own fixations too.

The opening pair of songs, De Selby (Part 1) and De Selby (Part 2), finds Hozier taking the inspiration of the character and running with it with a flight of fancy that the author would surely have appreciated. The opening song includes a rousing final verse in which he sings as Gaeilge while the radio-friendly Part 2 encourages Hozier to indulge in some vocal pyrotechnics. The latter, incidentally, is the subject of a cinematic video starring Domhnall Gleeson and seemingly filmed in Hozier’s native county, Wicklow.

Watch Domhnall Gleeson in Hozier’s new music video for his latest single, De Selby

Further inspiration is from a satirist of a more ancient vintage. Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal finds its way into the playful yet furious anti-war song, Eat Your Young, which many will know from the EP Hozier released earlier this year. “Pull up the ladder when the flood comes/ Throw enough rope until the legs have swung/ Seven new ways that you can eat your young.”

Literary works outside of Ireland also, apparently, are central to the album, most notably Dante’s masterwork, The Divine Comedy. The 14th-century epic appears to have made quite an impression during the pandemic, the period where many of these songs first took shape.

As ever, Hozier’s vocals make quite an impression, especially when he’s in soulful mood. Often, lush arrangements are favoured, and even though some tracks may have benefited from a more low-key approach, his voice soars.

Several songs seem to have been provoked by a break-up, something the singer has generally sidestepped in interviews he has given promoting this album. But there’s real pain on Francesca. “If I could hold you for a minute/ Darling, I’d go through it again.” Its title seems to have been borrowed from Francesca da Rimini, the doomed lover in the Inferno section of The Divine Comedy. A clever disguise for personal pain? Maybe. The album’s lead single, it already seems to have joined the canon of Hozier’s most-loved songs.

Ten years on from his all-conquering debut single, Take Me to Church, Hozier seems to be in a good place, creatively. At 33, he has tended his career with care, avoiding the temptation to churn out albums as so many of his peers do.

That confidence is all over Unreal Unearth, an album that doesn’t outstay its welcome despite its hour-plus heft. There’s plenty to intrigue in these 16 tracks — the wistful, guitar-led gospel ballad Unknown/Nth, towards the end, is especially beguiling — and their sheer eclecticism makes it even harder than before to paint this musician into a corner.