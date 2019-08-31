First things first. Let's begin by stating the bloody obvious. Nobody can sing like Hozier in the world right now. Name one other person. Go on, I dare you. You can't, can you?

Hozier at Electric Picnic review: 'I can't put a name on the feeling of being home, of singing for a home crowd'

I imagine when Andrew Hozier-Byrne was a young lad singing in the shower at home his parents must have thought Van Morrison or Sam Cooke had sneaked into the bathroom through an upstairs window.

Now at 29-years-of-age, the former chorister possesses a golden trumpet of a voice that could perhaps announce the Rapture with his apocalyptic love songs. (Or at least the end of Donald Trump's Presidency — whereupon he will vanish forever back into the political wasteland, baby!)

Last night at the Electric Picnic festival, hearing the big fella sing Take Me To Church you felt he had the power in his vocals to almost reflect the idea of national identity. It was powerful stuff hearing him sing this angry howl against organised religion, as the Evening Standard described it.

The young man from Bray who five years ago leapt into the limelight and thrilled the world with the Gaelic mystery of his songs made a triumphant homecoming last night in front of 30,000 people. It was maybe like our own version of Beyonce at Coachella last year or Stormzy earlier this summer at Glastonbury.

Ireland. We had this little lad up here working overtime for the weekend. Can't wait to play @EPfestival tonight, it's so good to be home 🇮🇪🖤 pic.twitter.com/12HPUmL0Dz — Hozier (@Hozier) August 30, 2019

Hozier worked wonders even before he came onto the main stage: he placed a Child of Prague statue backstage to ward off the rain. And it worked. To those bat-shit cynics who think he is That Wicklow W***er With A Ponytail (getting a Number 1 album in America is so easy, don’t you know), I might point out that having the power to stop the actual rain from coming on a Friday night in county Laois is hard to argue with. Be that as it may, Hozier opened with Would That I from his new album, Wasteland, Baby! and that bewitching mystical lyricism:

'True that I saw her hair like

The branch of a tree

Willow dancin' on air before covering me

Under garden and calicos

Over canopy dabbled long ago

True that love in withdrawal

Was the weepin' of me

That the sound of the

Saw must be known by the tree

Must be felt 'fore the fight, the call

Friendly fire, but that was long ago.'

I'm sure some of the teenagers who danced along maniacally to 17-year-old LA superstar Billie Eilish earlier might have thought they were at poetry class at school, but what better place to hear such words sung than Stradbally Estate — where the crowd were surrounded by trees and the best Mother Nature had to offer? Indeed there was a big old tree directly to the right of the stage that could have come from the pages of a Seamus Heaney poem. A poet need I tell you who is so loved by Hozier that he has his last words on this earth — 'noli timere' (don't be afraid) — tattooed on his left arm?

With flames engulfing him and his band on massive video screens, Hozier did Dinner & Diatribes next. When he sang the lines, 'I'd suffer Hell if you'd tell me/What you'd do to me tonight/Tell me/Tell me', the curious among us last night were wondering just what this unknown person would do to Hozier?

Introducing the southern soul protest-homage of Nina Cried Power, he had a long list of people in Ireland to thank: Sinead Burke, Saoirse Ronan, Maria Walsh, Panti Bliss among others. He told the crowd: "I f***ing love you."

The love, and much more besides, was reciprocated. “I want to say thank you to everyone who is making Ireland what it is. Ireland is an ancient but spontaneously creative country. That is down to you." The passion and truth in Hozier's voice was clear when he sang (with Jess Kavanagh backing him) Nina Cried Power, a rallying cry that was inspired by Nina Simone and the black civil rights of the 1960s but, as he told Rolling Stone magazine: "The fights that took place 100 years ago or 200 years ago for whatever - civil rights or workers' right etc. - don't stop. There is no final victory." Or as he told Billboard magazine: "To me, Nina Cried Power, it's looking at the great bonfire of the world and standing in a place of optimism and hope and solidarity."

There was less hope on the cosmos-is-dying ode to the apocalypse that is No Plan. (The infectious guitar groove that runs through the song is not unlike Summer Breeze by The Isley Brothers played by Jimi Hendrix with a nuclear-fuelled wah-wah pedal.)

He sang the rhetorical question: “Why would you make out of

Words a cage for your own bird?/

When it sings so sweet

The screaming, heaving

F***ery of the world?”

Hozier gave the Electric Picnic much to think on the f***ery of the world last night, it has to be said. How the homeless in Ireland are treated is, of course, the most disgraceful fu***ry in the land. Hozier, who is not one to keep his millionaire mouth shut, knows this. (As does the great Glen Hansard, who I saw in the crowd.) Introducing his rendition of Stevie Wonder’s hard-times in the urban jungle of Living In The City, Hozier dedicated the song to the Take Back The City movement. But it was no all solemn fare...

At one point, Hozier, briefly, turned into Larry Gogan: "I want to wish David Keenan a happy birthday."

He thanked the crowd. For their singing. "You have proved time and time again what outrageously beautiful voices you have. I would ask you not to hide it ." All Hozier was short of doing last night was thanking the priest for the use of the hall, like Bono used to do.

For Work Song —the third single from Hozier's self-titled debut studio album in 2014— he was joined on stage by the wonderful Lisa Hannigan, who brought the song to another level.

Later, Hozier asked the 30,000 faithful to sing along with him. "I want to borrow your voices." He said that has been on a long world tour "but I know an Irish audience will blow me away. I know you won't make me a liar." And when they didn't make a liar of him by singing the words back to him, Hozier told them: "I have to tell you, Electric Picnic. I can't put a name on the feeling of being home, of singing for a home crowd. I can't put a name on that feeling."

Equally, you can’t put a name on the feeling of hearing Take Me To Church live. It’s momentous, like an alternative national anthem at a crucial time in our history. You can see why he described the song in the context of James Joyce’s The Portrait of an Artist As a Young Man — as “very much about a man’s struggle to find his own identity in an oppressive culture of church, in an age influenced heavily by the Catholic church and a nationalism that he just wants to be free of,” Hozier told Julianne Escobedo Shepherd in 2014 in The Cut.

When Hozier held up the rainbow flag at the end of Take Me To Church — at the end of an unforgettable night in a muddy field down the country — with the tricolor flag projected on the scenes behind him, this wasn't stage-craft. This was as powerful a metaphor as any found in his songs.

Hozier Cried Power.

Online Editors