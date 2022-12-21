As she often does, Sinead O’Connor said it best: “I don't think there's ever been anyone like Damien Dempsey. I think he represents the sort of voice in Ireland that is not allowed to be heard.”

Last night in Dublin’s Vicar Street – on the third of his five sold-out, nay rammed, shows – he was heard loud and clear, loud and proud.

He was, also, especially comfortable in the venue on Thomas Street in The Liberties.

He told the 1,000 people in the audience, pointing: “I was born 300 yards that way – in Guinness brewery. No, St James’ hospital.”

“And 300 yards the other way,” he continued, pointing in the opposite direction, “my grandfather grew up.”

“I feel very at home here tonight.”

Cue a theatrical pause worthy of Ronnie Drew or Brendan Behan or even Micheal Mac Liammóir, before he added, hilariously: “So much so that I could have turned up in my pyjamas and slippers.”

Instead of PJs and fluffy house-shoes, the 6ft-plus gentle giant wore a dark shirt, jeans and boots and opened the night’s proceedings with Apple of My Eye.

Near the end of the song, from his 2003 album Seize The Day, he had the house lights on. The entire crowd was singing the words back to him.

“You’re mighty,” he told them. “F**king mighty.”

For most artists, please note, the house lights come on near the near of the show. Not during the first song.

Not even Bruce Springsteen, that other great worker of crowds, puts the house lights on during the first song.

But this was Damien Dempsey – and this was, of course, one of his famous Christmas shows at Vicar Street, which have become part of the cultural fabric of Dublin during the festival season.

Video of the Day

He told me before going on that this was: “A spiritual gathering, a medicinal ceremonial sing-song in one of the world’s greatest venues that is a safe space for emotion and tears and joy, a joyous celebration of what truly matters in life.”

On stage later, he echoed these words when he told the ecstatic crowd: “Greetings my friends. Howiyas? This is medicine. This is the house of healing. This puts us on a great trajectory for Christmas and the New Year."

“So, sing in the greatest sing-song of the century,” he said before segueing into Seize The Day.

This was mighty fecking stuff.

I don’t think Springsteen or even Bono in his own hometown could have moved a crowd so easily and so early on in a night.

Everything was grist for his mill.

He was literally thinking on his feet for the two hours that followed. It was two hours of what you can only call pure soul, a combination of the heart and head, a blend of lyricism and economy.

He introduced the night's second song Negative Vibes by saying that if anyone in life puts you down tell them where to go.

The crowd sang, unprompted, the lines: “Lord, Won't you give me the strength to be strong, and be true, because, Lord, when the devil gets into my head, I'm so blue.”

Damo joined in. He was singing along to his own song.

He was almost like he was the least important person at his own show.

Then, seconds later, when he stood alone at the microphone, he was transformed again into this messianic figure from the northside of Dublin as opposed to the northside of Nazareth – fighting against the injustices of the world on behalf of everyone in the crowd. And on behalf of everyone homeless and alone and mentally unwell on the street in the cold around Dublin city and across all Ireland's cities.

Expand Close Damien Dempsey at Vicar Street. Photo: Barry Egan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Damien Dempsey at Vicar Street. Photo: Barry Egan

If Bob Dylan or Leonard Cohen had sung these lines about struggle in their American accents, the media would be penning paeans of praise.

When Damien Dempsey from Donaghmede sings those lines in his north Dublin brogue, critics are perhaps less willing to rhapsodise about his flawed genius.

I, however, have no such qualms.

Last night, at this near ritual gathering of his annual Crimbo shows, he was nothing short of mesmerising.

Certainly, there was something that connected him to the audience. Both spiritual and trance-like, it came from the ancient magic of people singing songs in a room together.

Damo was backed, brilliantly as ever, by John Reynolds on drums, Clare Kenny on bass, Eamon DeBarra on keyboards, whistles and flutes, Sean McKeon on pipes and Graham Kearns on guitars.

It all bordered almost on the mystical at times. Especially on his performances of Not On Your Own Tonight and Chris & Stevie, two secular hymns about reaching out to others in the darkest hours of your life.

He sings so well about the hard lives of ordinary people because he is one himself, and he has been there with them, down in the depths of despair.

It’s not far from the truth either to say that Dempsey is the poet laureate of the disenfranchised and the marginalised in Irish society

He told the audience about his difficulties with depression in his youth and how he reached out to his mother and she helped him with sage words; which took him eventually out of his depression and set him on a new path.

There was plenty of sage words from the Damo last night. And plenty of Dublin humour too. He joked (at least I think it was a joke) that he had just returned from Turkey where he got new teeth, new hair and a new arse.

He also said that someone slagged him on the street recently for saying he had a ghost in his house.

“But we're all ghosts and spirits walking around, aren't we?” he said.

He proved as intense and wise and as side-splittingly funny as you imagined he would be, as you hoped he would be.

“I'm lickin’ my wounds in the wilderness,” he sang on Patience before going into Your Pretty Smile and Serious. Here, Damo’s unpolished harmonies (like his hero Luke Kelly in his heyday) lifted the hearts of all those who heard them.

It might be a cliché to say he is the voice of those without a voice, but it’s not far from the truth either to say that Dempsey is the poet laureate of the disenfranchised and the marginalised in Irish society.

A walk through town up to Vicar Street before the gig gave anyone with eyes evidence of that marginalisation: poor divils in sleeping bags and cardboard boxes on the side of the street or outside shops begged for pennies as shoppers hurried past with their purchases.

His philosophy (if you can call it a philosophy – he probably wouldn’t be so high-minded) came direct from the heart and straight to his fans via the songs. As he once said himself of this transaction: “To give them a bit of hope and strength, and they'd know that I was telling the truth and I wouldn't lie to them.”

Watching him perform this urban folk music with such power and, well… truth, you can see why artists as diverse as Dylan, Morrissey, Brian Eno, Christy Moore and Shane MacGowan became fans, or The Guardian dubbed him one of “Ireland’s greatest singer-songwriters”.

There was no preaching or little in the way of self-important and right-on piety. So, don’t think for a moment this wasn’t entertaining. It was. Often on a toe-tapping grand scale.

Not least with everyone in the audience jumping around in a frenzy to the punked-up blitzkrieg-trad of Rocky Road To Dublin and Paddy On The Railway.

Next up, his anti-colonial masterpiece Colony was as catchy a tune you’re ever likely to hear with lyrics like (all together now):

“I sing the song of the colony/

How many years and you're still not free/

And your mother cries and you ask God why/

Greed is the knife and the scars run deep/

How many races with much reason to weep/

And your children cry/

And you ask God why…”

He encored with Holy Night, followed by a haunting rendition of Rainy Night In Soho by The Pogues and then All Good – from his debut album, 2000’s They Don't Teach This S**t in School.

“Grasp the wealth of yourself,” he sang, a font of human knowledge, of human kindness. “Love yourself today.”

And I suppose today is as good a time as any to start.

Damien Dempsey is many things: protest singer, singer, songwriter, troubadour, hero – working class or otherwise – natura l-born storyteller, seanchaí, militant savant, street poet, blue-collar bard, old-school philosopher, ex-boxer shadow boxing with the human condition.

Whatever he is, there are few who can hold a candle – holy or otherwise – to Damo when he is in this kind of form, as he was last night in the Liberties.

Is it unkind at Christmas time to say that a mile down the road on Grafton Street on Christmas Eve, billionaire Bono (and his crew of adoring fellow singers) perhaps couldn’t afford to pay for this kind of authenticity?