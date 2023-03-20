| 11.2°C Dublin

Gig review: Ronan Keating brings the house down at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with the help of a very special guest

Enda Brady

“This was a dream come true. Wow!”

Ronan Keating basked in the glow of a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall in London last night after one of the most spectacular performances of his career to date.

