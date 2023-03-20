“This was a dream come true. Wow!”

Ronan Keating basked in the glow of a standing ovation at the Royal Albert Hall in London last night after one of the most spectacular performances of his career to date.

Backed by a 40-piece orchestra, led brilliantly by conductor Anthony Gabriele, Keating smashed out the hits. The pop star’s voice with the power of an orchestra behind it was something to behold.

The set-list was phenomenal, packed with firm Boyzone favourites and his solo hits, and with each song came a story or an anecdote. The orchestra simply lifted everything to another level and the crowd adored it.

Hearing Cú Cuchulainn’s Lament in between If Tomorrow Never Comes and Lovin’ Each Day was a truly special moment in this most iconic of British venues.

Keating had told the crowd what performing at the Royal Albert Hall meant to him and that he had been nervous beforehand, though in all honesty, he absolutely bossed it from start to finish.

There was laughter too as he told the story of how he spotted an advert in the Evening Herald in the early ’90s for auditions for “an Irish Take That”. No sooner had he reminisced about those early days as an aspiring singer in Dublin than out walked Gary Barlow and together they brought the house down with a rendition of Words.

“This is a friendship that will last forever,” said Keating, who dueted with Barlow during lockdown when the English singer began doing online concerts to keep people’s spirits up. The crowd couldn’t get enough of the two of them.

There was a nod too to the late great Burt Bacharach when Keating sang Arthur’s Theme and spoke of their time working together in LA on an album 12 years ago. After several takes on one song, Bacharach whispered in Keating’s ear “why don’t you try singing it the way I wrote it?!” So he did.

There are moments when an artist produces a performance of such outrageously high quality that it stops you in your tracks. For Ronan Keating and his legion of fans, this was that night.

Giving pop hits the full orchestral treatment was a genius move and when Keating embraced the energetic maestro Gabriele at the end the crowd rose to their feet and applauded. It takes huge courage to tackle the Royal Albert Hall, but Keating took it in his stride and rounded off St Patrick’s weekend in style.

As we chatted backstage after the concert, he spoke of his happiness at how it had gone: “Proud and just so so happy, it couldn’t have gone any better. This was a dream come true for me. Wow!”