Gig review: No regrets as Peter Hook And The Light bring growling soul of Salford to Dublin

There’s something beautifully ironic when a veteran rock star from the other Dirty Old Town visits Dublin and his guitar amp is daubed with the words: “Salford Rules.”

Peter Hook maintains a swagger recognisable in both Dubliners and Salfordians alike. The two cities not only share a song, they share an attitude and a love of great music.

Of course Dirty Old Town was originally a 1949 song by Ewan MacColl and penned about Salford, a city at the heart of the Industrial Revolution and Hook’s birthplace. The song was later made famous by The Dubliners and The Pogues and ever since the two cities have shared an invisible and glorious link.

Salford is clearly etched on Hook’s every movement and does this Dublin crowd ever love that.

At 66, Hook has lost not an inch of his passion for rock ’n’ roll. Appearing as Peter Hook And The Light, the frontman has his guitar slung low as he commands the attention of the packed house at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin.

The audience is made up of fans who’ve been with Hook since his Joy Division, New Order and Monaco days until now. While the younger people present have recently discovered the artist’s impressive back catalogue.

Every single person in the crowd sings the words to Monaco’s 1997 hit, What Do You Want From Me with passion you cannot bottle. While Joy Division’s Day Of The Lords, released in 1979, maintains its primal quality with a growling bassline.

Transmission, another Joy Division classic, is also a perennial favourite with the audience who bob around in their scarves and sweaters - a sight once unfamiliar during the final days of the Haçienda, the Manchester club once co-owned by Hook - where clubbers dressed down rather than up.

There’s something comforting about ageing rock fans who’ve arrived early enough to get to the front for a show like this. These songs are the backdrop to their youth, a time before kids, even grandkids, a time before responsibility. And here they are again, reliving that youth with a man on stage still revelling in the fantastical experience of being a rock star.

It seems only fitting that Hook’s son, 33-year-old Jack Bates, himself a talented bassist, takes over momentarily. If Hooky is there for the mams and dads, Jack’s surely a symbol of this new generation of fans. As Jack sings New Order’s 1993 hit Regret, his father strides the edge of the stage slamming the famous riff. And all seems right with the world.

As the lyrics go: “Maybe I've forgotten. The name and the address. Of everyone I've ever known. It's nothing I regret.” And this song could be an ode to every music fan of every generation.

Life is a tapestry of ups and downs, errors and misjudged timings, with an occasional smattering of luck. Through it all, we may forget all of those who enter our lives and exit the way they came.

But as music fans, we will never, ever forget great music. And tonight that’s what Hooky and the Light served up in generous portions. The only thing most of us will be asking as we leave, is when will they be back?