Gig review: Motley Crue at Marlay Park – Eighties hellraisers put on a thrilling, noisy throwback to a bygone era

Tuesday was the Fourth of July. On that day in 1984, rocker Nikki Sixx is high on heroin, cocaine and Jack Daniels, and he is bored. Sixx shoots a rocket from his back garden. Unsurprisingly, given the amount of drugs in his system, he is not a great aim with a rocket. Though what he could have been aiming a rocket at is anyone’s guess, least of all his. The rocket hits a palm tree in his garden and sets it on fire. The tree falls onto his 1965 Mustang convertible. It goes up in flames. Sixx thinks it is the funniest thing ever – and one of his greatest Fourth of Julys ever.