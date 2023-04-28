First Two Pages of Frankenstein review: The National offer a gentle reprisal of midlife melancholy

Ohio band’s ninth studio album again features several guests including Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers

A wonderfully astute profile of the National in the New Yorker magazine some years ago got to the heart of the matter. The Cincinatti, Ohio band, wrote Amanda Petrusich, “has given voice to a particular kind of midlife melancholy: what it means to have a good job and a reliable partner, and nevertheless feel choked and despairing”.

There’s so much emphasis on celebrating both youth and escape in rock, that a band who dares to ask searching questions about more mundane matters stands out. For over 20 years, Matt Berninger has written perceptively about let-downs and disappointments, about quiet triumphs and love against the odds. His songs are remarkable for their candour, Everyman vulnerabilities and a tendency to cut painfully close to the bone.

He has long been abetted by a superb band of musicians, two sets of brothers — multi instrumentalists Aaron and Bryce Dessner and Bryan and Scott Devendorf, respectively drummer and bassist. They have been allowed to develop at their own pace and, over the course of several albums, have become one of America’s great bands.

Their ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein, emerges from trying circumstances. Berninger, apparently, suffered creative paralysis during the pandemic and the worst writer’s block of his life. Some of the songs touch on his tribulations and depression, including the rousing Tropic Morning News. “I wasn’t ready at all/ To say anything about anything interesting,” he sings before adding “I was suffering more than I let on.”

The singer has never pretended his band’s songs are about anyone other than himself and those he’s closest to. On a track that tugs on the heartstrings, New Order T-Shirt, he goes back to his early adult life as a transplanted wannabe musician in New York City. It’s around the time of 9/11 and he ruminates on the formative months of his relationship with wife Carin Besser, who, intriguingly has co-written several National songs over the years. Beringer’s brilliance as a lyricist is writ large here as he thinks back to small details, crucial moments, fraught circumstances. “I keep what I can of you/ Split-second glimpses and snapshots and sounds.”

There’s much melancholy on this album. Eucalyptus is a break-up song that avoids clichés. “What about the ornaments?” he wonders, before adding, in the vein of someone desperate, “What if I reinvented again?” Like so many songs from this band, it sounds simple and unadorned on early listens, but live with it and discern how much is going on with each member quietly but firmly flexing their musical chops.

As with their previous album, I Am Easy to Find, this is a guest-heavy affair. The opening track, the plaintive Once Upon a Poolside, features Sufjan Stevens. Phoebe Bridgers appears on a pair of songs, the best of which, Your Mind is Not Your Friend, is a gorgeous piano-led weepie.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift is the biggest name. Aaron Dessner produced two of her albums and, here, she returns the favour on The Alcott — an old-fashioned duet that will certainly raise this band’s profile among Swift’s enormous fanbase. It’s not the first time she and Berniger have sung together — listen to Coney Island on her Evermore album.

Some may lament the preponderance of other singers, believing that they make the National sound like guests on their own album. It’s a valid point, less so here as it was on their most recent album.

Two Pages… is the most gentle album the band have made — there’s none of the Sturm und Drang of a Mr November or Bloodbuzz Ohio, for instance, and that will disappoint some — but virtually every song rewards those who let Berninger’s words and his band’s sublime arrangements to wash over them.