Electric Picnic day two review: Kneecap’s enthralling singalong steals the show

70,000 live music fans waited two years for Electric Picnic to return. Therefore, a little rain (some of it like a Biblical flood, granted) was unlikely to have dampened their spirits too much at the much-feted festival yesterday.

Three days and nights of mostly great music was, of course, what everyone in Stradbally, county Laois needed.

Not least because we’ve scarcely ridded ourselves of a global pandemic that killed some of our loved ones and now, we’ve got an energy crisis where people can’t afford to heat their homes or put petrol in their cars.

Read More

So, the Electric Picnic was the perfect escapism from the paranoia about your next electricity bill plonking depressingly through your letterbox. The bucketing rain caused comedian Deirdre O’Kane to reflect.

“After two long years of nada, I would happily perform in any weather anywhere,” O’Kane, who performed last night in the Comedy Tent told Independent.ie. “We desperately need to laugh…especially me. We might as well use up the last of the electric.”

Niamh Farrell, lead singer of HamsandwicH — who played at the Salty Dog stage — echoed this sentiment when she told Independent.ie: “We’ve all had a very tough two, three years and the return of live music is amazing.

"I think as people we need connections to each other and music to heal our souls. Nothing beats standing in a field singing along to life affirming music with thousands of other like-minded people.”

For this reason, everyone (fortified by drink and good food, though ridiculously expensive good food) was in top form, trudging about in the wet grass, wearing the kind of clothes they'd never wear anywhere else in the world but county Laois in September, holding an alcoholic beverage in the middle of the afternoon.

Even the gardaí in their shiny new uniforms were in chipper mood looking for bould young bowzies on drugs. And where better to show off your new hats and gear than at Ireland’s greatest music festival?

Despite the bad weather, there was a lot to keep the spirits raised yesterday.

Video of the Day

There were likes of King Kong Company and Lyra in the Electric Arena, or For Those I Love, Kojaque, and Lisa McHugh in Rankin’s Wood or Sleaford Mods at midnight last night at the Three For All Music Stage.

And not forgetting Susan O’Neill and Havvk in Fish Town, or Riptide Movement or Cathy Davey in the Salty Dog; to say nothing of The Crock Of Gold Sessions with Glen Hansard, Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich and friends in the Footsbarn Theatre.

There was so much diversity and talent, emerging and otherwise, on display. That’s what made — makes — Electric Picnic one of the great cultural get-togethers. It's unpredictable.

You don’t know what you’re going to get. Or from where and or how.

Take West Belfast republican rap duo Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap with DJ Próvaí on from Cregan in Derry on tines, Kneecap. They played one of the shows of the weekend yesterday at the Rankin’s Wood stage.

Expand Close Kneecap fans during Electric Picnic (Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Kneecap fans during Electric Picnic (Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

Coming onstage at 4pm, they opened up with ‘Amach Anocht’ before going straight into their classic love song across the religious divide in the north, the delicately titled – and brilliantly versed – ‘Fenian C***s’.

Mixing Irish and English in enthrallingly comedic but meaningful wordplay, the latter was the story of a Catholic boy going back to a Protestant girl’s apartment where — after they’ve consummated their friendship — he notices the Union Jack on the bedsheet. She subsequently asks him: “Are you a Fenian a dúirt sí liom?/You should have told me that before I let ya smack my bum/Well I’ve got no time for Republican scum.”

He replies: “What the fuck/That’s racist or something/You didn’t mind when my face was in your muffin."

To which she replies: "Stop huffin just mar gheall gurbh as Bóthar na bhFál domh/ You can call me King Billy if you want to."

You can see why British magazine i-D wrote that Kneecap were “reinventing the Irish language for a new generation” with their “controversial performances, incendiary lyrics and unapologetic bilingualism.” ‘Fenian C***s’ was followed by ‘Thart Agus Thart’, ‘Guilty Conscience’, ‘Sniffer Dogs’ and, among others, ‘Cearta’ and ‘Hood’. On the latter Moglai Bap has the crowd involved in a jolly singalong:

“Your sniffer dogs are shite

“Your sniffer dogs are shite

“Your sniffer dogs are shite.”

They then rhyme “could lend a score from m'athair cróga” with ““but I'll leave him with it for a joint in Avoca.”

Not from Wicklow, but Kells in county Meath, the aforementioned HamsandwicH put on a riveting performance at the Salty Dog stage yesterday. The show was a taster for the band’s new album (out on September 30) Magnify.

They opened with ‘Reactions’, ‘Models’, ‘Le Soleil’ before going into ‘Ants’, ‘Apollo’, ‘Fired Up’, ‘Oh Oh’, ‘Iluminate’, ‘Bodies’, ‘The Naturist’ and finally Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill.’

Niamh Farrell explained afterwards: “It was great seeing all my music mates that I haven’t seen in a long time and just experiencing the buzz of a huge festival again.”

She added: “One new song in particular – ‘Fired Up’ – is one of my favourites that we do live at the minute and the crowd always seem to love it.”

Acclaimed Dublin rapper Emma Dunleavy also kept the audience in thrall with her wordplay during her scintillating set at Three All for Music Stage from 7.15 pm to 8.15pm.

She encored with her hymn to working-class inner-city life, ‘Up Da Flats’, which had everyone dancing to its old school hip hop soul vibe. How long before Gemma is a superstar?

On last night’s evidence, not long at all.

Some more big stars in the making on last night’s evidence were Irish duo Saint Sisters – Derry’s Gemma Doherty and Belfast’s Morgan MacIntyre. At one point during their 10pm performance at Three All for Music Stage they had the crowd sing the opening lines of ‘Date Night’ acapella before they played it:

“Why are you so f***ing happy?

“Saw you dancing in the canteen

“I just wanna devastate you

“Everything else seems to make you cry

“Why don't I?”

At 8pm-ish on the Main Stage, Brighton alternative rock outfit The Kooks have all and sundry dancing to ‘Junk Of My Heart’. Lead singer Luke Pritchard knows how to work a crowd, especially on tracks like ‘Do You Wanna?’ which had the audience in singalong mode.

It was perhaps not as catchy as Kneecap’s one about crap sniffer-dogs but you probably had to be there last night to make up your own mind.

They were followed onto the Main Stage by Picture This. The band’s lead singer Ryan Hennessy (wearing a fur lined, shiny leather coat that made him look like the King of the North from Game of Thrones on acid – with an Ireland football jersey underneath it) wasted no time in telling the packed arena area: “We grew up 13 minutes from this stage. This is home to us, geographically and spiritually.”

Expand Close Picture This performing at Electric Picnic (Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Picture This performing at Electric Picnic (Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire)

He paused before asking: “Are you ready for the greatest night of your lives tonight? You can do anything…sing, dance, fall in love.” This was provided for Picture This’s legions of fans by songs like ‘Never Change’, ‘Addicted To You’ and ‘Winona Ryder.’

They also played a new song, the vaguely Primal Scream-ish ‘Get On My Love’, which saw them backed by The Dublin Gospel Choir.

All in all, this was far from the whingey, stale and predictable live performance that a well-known music industry person predicted before they went on. Not that Picture This would have cared, either way.

There was a similar sense of inner strength from unique and fantastic London combo Wolf Alice when they performed at the Electric Arena at 11pm last night.

Guitarist and vocalist Ellie Rowsell, a true star of any festival, sang her own truth to thousands of mesmerised fans: “I am what I am and I’m good at it – and you don’t like me…well, that isn’t f***ing relevant.”

It’s funny to think that she once said in an old interview that the band have “got to a nice, boring middle ground.” They are far from that now.

On Friday night, Fontaines DC stole the festival with their performance in the Electric Arena, closely followed by Denise Chaila, Megan Thee Stallion and Dermot Kennedy in terms of how they could move a giant crowd of people in a big field in county Laois feel deep emotions.

Tonight, expect something similar from Sheffield's Arctic Monkeys who take to the main stage at 10.30pm until midnight.

We can start worrying about electric and gas bills on Monday morning.