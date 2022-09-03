Electric Picnic day one review: ‘Perfect’ Dermot Kennedy proves cynics dead wrong

Too many white male, middle class singer-songwriters with guitars, sounding and looking the same, running out of ideas, running on the spot.

Dermot Kennedy headlining last night at Electric Picnic at first appeared like the wrong fit for a festival that prides itself on being a bit left of centre of the mainstream. That was my (irrational) fear prior to the Rathcoole artist taking the stage at 10.30pm.

That he is a grand fella with a lovely auntie, Mary Kennedy formerly off the telly, but that his music can be a little one dimensional, at times.

Why weren’t Fontaines DC or the utterly incomparable Denise Chaila up there on the main stage to end the opening night of the first Electric Picnic? (And even worse, tonight, wasn’t it a failure of imagination that Picture This were one of the headliners?)

Within five minutes, Kennedy proved all of the cynics dead wrong.

Wearing a combat jacket and tracksuit pants and fashion-forward runners, he mesmerised the crowd with his bastard mutant of hip-hop and out-of-kilter folk balladry. He showed what the communion of a live concert was. He made the experience intimate for 30,000 fans. So, after a two-year break – courtesy of a certain virus whose name we should all refused to utter – Electric Picnic returned last night.

Humans lacked connection during the Covid years; we needed people like Dermot Kennedy with songs like ‘Better Days’, which sounded last night like an anthem for the times – as did, in its own way, ‘We Used to Be Giants’.

In truth, he was the perfect headliner for post-pandemic/post-anxiety human beings who wanted to have the time of their lives in a big field in Stradbally.

They sang along as if he was addressing them directly:

‘I know you've been hurtin′/ Waitin' on a train that just won′t come/ The rain, it ain't permanent/ And soon, we′ll be dancin' in the sun.’

“This is about a certain day which I I wish could relive,” he said before introducing ‘Rome.’ Most of the fans last night wished they could relive Kennedy’s shows.

Across the many acres of grass upon which thousands of people were enjoying themselves with that Friday feeling in the giant tent of the Electric Arena, Fontaines DC came on stage to the music of Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Troy.’

The dark dirge of ‘Hurricanes Laughter’ – with its lunatic, industrial guitar noise courtesy of Conor Curley and Carlos O'Connell – was both euphoric and unsettling.

Lead singer Grian Chatten wrung beauty from alienation. As he often does. He is a poet, who flaps his hands around like Kermit the Frog on industrial strength metamphatime. On ‘Sha Sha Sha’, he sings: “You work for money and the rest, you steal.”

The crowd screams every word of it and of every Fontaines DC song, as if searching for some meaning that will set their heads free.

Live, Chatten peeled back layers of himself emotionally and showed us what’s inside. What he reveals is no different to any other human: we’re in a sort of semi-permanent state of anxiety and flux, lost in the world.

You have to wonder, as much we all love this band, this great band, where can they go next and will they burn out sooner than later, self-implode before they become bloated and tired?

Earlier, Boston’s The Pixies, a legacy act that might be trampling on their legacy, were worth a watch. They famously played their setlist in alphabetical order at Glastonbury in 1989. Last night they were slightly more traditional.

'Here Comes Your Man' was a standout along with ‘Who’s More Sorry Now?’ and ‘There’s A Moon On’. Led by singer/guitarist Charles Thompson IV – formerly known as Black Francis, then Frank Black – but without co-founder Kim Deal on bass, it is not quite the same. But what is these days anyway?

Elsewhere last night, this time on the main stage, EP was treated to one of the performances of the year from Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion. She showed herself to be a woman of mucho gusto. She has rebooted female empowerment and body positivity and given it a dose of dose..

“If you love your motherf****ing body let me hear some noise?” she asked the rhetorical question of the crowd in county Laois. They made some noise, suffice to say.

She encouraged them to jump around and indeed make some noise. As GQ magazine wrote, her music is "juicy self-help wrapped in wit and buoyed by preternaturally dazzling rap skills. “

“Love the way I rock shit,” she rapped on ‘Realer.’ “I'm a real rap bitch, this ain't no pop shit.” She danced across the stage with her dancers behind her.

It appeared as if was freestyling the whole show.

“I want the mother-f***ing attention of every mother-f***ing mother-f***er at this mother-f***ing festival tonight, yawl?”

She immediately has the attention of everyone in the audience.

“I came here to mother-f***ing party tonight."

So did everyone in Electric Picnic last night.

Doubtless the party will continue tonight and tomorrow in county Laois.