After the Hollywood glow-up, the divorce and the prolonged hiatus, whatever the people’s pop princess turned her hand to was always going to get major attention.

Sure enough, the first 15 seconds of Easy On Me dropped online last week, prompting what can only be described as a global foaming at the mouth. To me, that 15 seconds of sparse piano, heavy on the schmaltz, sounded like the sort of music you’d hear on a particularly sad backstory on The X Factor, but sure what do I know?

Anyway, the full single is here now, and the foaming can continue apace. Almost 300,000 people watched the single’s premiere live on YouTube this week. But is the full single, with all the trimmings, actually any good?

Despite this six-year absence, the smart money always said that Adele was never going to take any major stylistic U-turns. This new album, simply titled 30, was never going to be a grime, dream-pop or a K-pop influenced opus.

This single was unlikely to be anything but a funereal torch song that rises to an emotional crescendo, leaving the listener utterly spent on the other side.

Sure enough, its first single Easy On Me, couldn’t be any more business-as-usual if it tried. If you’re a fan, or you’ve come to depend on Adele’s big room balladry as your go-to when you’re having a hard time – the sonic equivalent of The Notebook and a pint of ice-cream – well, you’re in luck. For everyone else, resistance is pretty much futile.

Don’t get me wrong. Adele is a wondrous talent. That voice would give goose bumps to a stone. Like Dusty, Tina and Dionne before her, that voice has gone through some stuff. It’s this voice that turns these songs from a simple ballad into a lighters-aloft anthem that makes you want to throw yourself into the arms of the nearest person.

And here, there’s vulnerability, strength and wisdom in spaces. The song is drenched in emotion; it is, as Adele says herself, about ‘divorce, babe, divorce’. And no-one can articulate the slings and arrows of life quite like Adele.

But despite its emotional horsepower, it all just sounds so damned familiar. The emotional growth and progression may have been significant. The lyrics tell that Adele, as a person, is and always will be a work in progress, but Adele is rightly or wrongly sticking with what she knows sonically.

I waited for the ‘newness’ of this new material to register, and it simply didn’t come.

Part of me admires Adele for sticking to her stylistic guns. I don’t doubt for a second that she lives, breathes and means every second of these new songs.

But I also can’t help but wonder what the alternative could have sounded like: a song in which, as is the way with the best pop music, Adele decided to reinvent, experiment or innovate instead.

Still, the release of Easy On Me has been a moment in global culture. You’re going to be hearing this song absolutely everywhere, from your auntie’s funeral to the changing rooms at Zara. Credit where it’s due, that in itself is a hard thing to master for a pop song. That alone speaks volumes about Adele’s singular appeal.

