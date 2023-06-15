Depeche Mode at Malahide Castle review: fans just can’t get enough... just can’t get enough...

The stage was set alight on Wednesday night by Depeche Mode at Malahide Castle and Gardens, as the legendary synth pop band returned to Ireland for the first time in several years.

The dramatic set saw lead singer Dave Gahan and guitarist Martin Gore mesmorise thousands of loyal fans with a performance as exhilarating as any in the band’s heyday.

The castle and gardens may usually be a place for tranquillity but Depeche Mode were here to bring a pop/rock/synth/industrial spectacle to this stage, to awaken a crowd who’d held this music close since the ’80s and ’90s.

It’s hard to believe the duo - who tragically and suddenly lost the third member, keyboardist and co-founder, Andrew Fletcher, last year - first performed 43 years ago. For they are as relevant today, as they were back then.

Though the uber-talented Fletcher, a vital part of the Depeche Mode machine, has passed on, his spirit was very much present at the castle during this incredible night. Throughout ‘World In My Eyes’ a huge poignant visual tribute was paid to the lost bandmate. It was clear Fletcher was missed by the band and its army of fans.

As night began to fall, the magnetic ‘Enjoy the Silence’ brought the crowd to life, its dance beat kicking in and Gore’s vulnerable lyrics reverberating across this vast, lush beautiful space. The audience’s roar of approval said it all. The wait was over and all was right in the world tonight.

New songs such as ‘Ghosts Again’, combined with older tracks, including ‘I Feel You’ and ‘Stripped’ ignited this audience, who seemed to have gathered from across Ireland, Europe and even the US, to capture this special moment in time.

The album the band are touring, ‘Memento Mori’ is their 15th offering in a career that’s seen them go from pop to industrial, rock and synth pop. They have metamorphosised throughout the years and have always stayed relevant by experimenting with different sounds.

This is theatre at its best, without a doubt

‘My Cosmos Is Mine’ was the industrial sounding opener to the gig. It’s transfused with synth: a pop song with haunting lyrics. Gahan sings: “Don't play with my world. Don't mess with my mind. Don't question my space-time. My cosmos is mine.” It questions death and war and forced the audience to pause for a moment to consider the thoughts we are all running from in our daily lives - the fact that one day, it will all end. Impressive. Just how many pop concerts could claim to lead fans to such profound questions? This is theatre at its best, without a doubt.

The song and the serious tone of the album reflect the fact that the work might not have existed at all, post the death of Fletcher.

‘It’s No Good’ again injected passion into this behemoth of a gig. Those in praise at the altar of Depeche Mode sang each word and moved eclectically to every single beat.

It was particularly heartening on to see an elderly woman with her band T-shirt dancing into the night on the neatly clipped grass, at this, the most picture perfect of Irish venues

Malahide Castle is a haven for a major gig and this is just the start of the musical season, with Paolo Nutini to take to the stage here on Friday and the ’90s Britpop princes Blur to draw thousands of indie lovers to the venue on Saturday.

It was particularly heartening on Wednesday night to see an elderly woman with her band T-shirt dancing into the night on the neatly clipped grass, at this, the most picture perfect of Irish venues. A mother held her little girl aloft. The child rightly had ear protectors on but this was definitely better than a night in front of a screen.

The beautiful backdrop of the gardens and the majestic 12th-century castle is something to behold and if there’s any band that deserved to be treated as royal guests here, it’s this Basildon-made duo.

However, many still adored the band for who they were at the very start. The very poppy ‘Just Can’t Get Enough’ sent the thousands of loyalists into overdrive.

This is summer. This is Malahide Castle and this was something special, magical, entrancing and meaningful. This was Depeche Mode at full throttle, proving that though they have lost a vital part of who they are, the duo are united and making great music together.

The final track, 1990’s alternative rock-blues anthem ‘Personal Jesus’ lifted the crowd up one last time. Some things we just don’t want to end, and this gig was certainly a moment fans wish they could bottle forever as they made the long or short walk home.