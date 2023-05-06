Bruce Springsteen RDS: The week started with divisive Donald Trump but ended with ‘the Boss’ uniting 35,000

The American flag fluttered high above the stage as Bruce Springsteen prepared to go on in front of 35,000 fans last night.

I couldn’t help thinking how different his vision of America is compared to a certain ex-President who had been on a whistle-stop tour to Ireland.

Donald Trump’s America is one of division and hatred.

Springsteen’s America is the opposite of that. Had Trump decided to show up last night as some sort of publicity stunt he might have seen welcome signs on the stage similar to the home-made sign a fan handed up to Springsteen at his a 2018 concert at Munich’s Olympic Stadium and which the singer waved proudly to the crowd in Germany: ‘F*** TRUMP, WE WANNA DANCE WITH THE BOSS.”

Springsteen’s themes in his songs have always been about unity, connection and bringing people together, wherever they’re from.

Last night’s show in the sunshine of the outdoor arena of the RDS in Dublin was a masterclass of inclusion.

With songs like ‘Nightshift’ (from his current “Only the Strong Survive” covers album), ‘Johnny 99’ (from his 1982 solo album Nebraska) and ‘The E Street Shuffle’ ( from his 1973 album The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle), the Boss brought us together like we were attending some giant soul revue that often bordered on the spiritual, on the religious. It wouldn’t be overstating it to call him a spiritual songwriter. He did seem at times when he wanted to sanctify us like some feel-good hipster preacher (in jeans and cut-off denim top and a death-row haircut) from the New Testament.

All of which was a good thing.

Using music as a form of prayer is something Springsteen has been doing for decades. 35,000 people sang the words of achingly uplifting songs like ‘Because the Night’, ‘The Promised Land’, and ‘Wrecking Ball’ back to him. His is a blue-collar hymnbook everyone can sing from, as Tony Parsons once put it.

Or as the great man has put it himself onstage over the years, “the majesty, the mystery, the ministry — of rock and roll”

Bruce Springsteen sings 'Hometown' in Kildare pub

Like his peers Bob Dylan, Nick Cave and Bono, and the late Leonard Cohen and Johnny Cash, he believes in the redemptive power and ultimately the salvation of music, in his songs about ordinary people trying to find meaning in hard times, factory towns that closed down and dead-end jobs, and the national trauma of terrorist attacks.

When the 73 year old who grew up in New Jersey sang ‘The Rising’ about a fireman climbing the stairs to his own death (“Lost track of how far I’ve gone/How far I’ve gone, how high I’ve climbed”) and those who died about that day in New York in 9/11 ("Spirits above and behind me/Faces gone black, eyes burnin' bright/May their precious blood bind me”), I was imagining him thinking of New Jersey, a state where more than 700 victims of 9/11 lived. I was thinking of my sister friend’s, 32-year-old Joanne Cregan, from Churchtown, about two miles up from where Springsteen sang the song last night. Joanne died on the 105th floor of the North Tower.

As well as songs of remembrance and hope, he also sang about the power of …living. His impassioned anthem ‘Badlands’ from the 1978 album Darkness on the Edge of Town, was one of the highlights of last night. “It ain’t no sin to be glad you’re alive,” he sang. “I was searching for a tone somewhere between Born to Run’s spiritual hopefulness and ‘70s cynicism,” he once said of the song.

Stevie van Zandt decorated his guitar in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. Next to him on stage, Springsteen dedicated ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ to RTE’s Charlie Bird who was in the audience. Gerry Adams, a huge fan, was also in the crowd.

The unifying message of Springsteen’s music spilling out into the RDS (and all the way up to Churchtown) was matched by the sense of life-long friendship onstage. In a scene from his recent feature-length vérité documentary Springsteen tells this band “We’re taking this thing till we’re all in a box.” This was very much the feeling you got looking at Springsteen playing beside, among others, Little Stevie (dressed like an extra from -“Pirates of the Caribbean”) , Nils Lofgren (who played a beautiful solo on ‘Because The Night’) , Max Weinberg and Soozie Tyrell last night. For me, the star of the night almost as much as Springsteen was Jake Clemons on saxophone. He played with a heart and soul that his late uncle, the original saxophonist in E Street Band who died in 2011, would have been proud of. Springsteen dedicated ‘Last Man Standing’ to another legend no longer with us, George Theiss.

In the long and touching introduction to the song he recalled how young Theiss called to Springsteen’s house in Freehold, New Jersey in 1965.. Springsteen was 15 or 16. Theiss was dating his sister so there was a reason he called that day. The other reason was to invite him to play guitar in his band The Castiles. It was the first band Springsteen played in. He talked poignantly about the start of a musical journey that left Springsteen “the last man standing” with Theiss’s death from lung cancer in 2018.

He added that Theiss’s passing taught him many things, among them: “I realise how important to live in the live and to be good to each other in this world and to be good to the world.”

The 35,000 faithful got that big bang of love and hope too from Springsteen’s music too when he sang when he encored last night with ‘Dancing In The Dark’, ‘Born To Run’, ‘Glory Days’ and ‘Born In The USA’.

Luckily Trump wasn’t around to claim ‘Born In The USA’ for his own as Ronald Reagan did during his re-election campaign in 1984 at a rally in Springsteen’s home state. “America’s future rests in a thousand dreams inside your hearts,” Reagan said. “It rests in the message of hope in songs so many young Americans admire: New Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen.” A few days later, Springsteen told the crowd at his concert in Pittsburgh: “Well, the president was mentioning my name in his speech the other day, and I kind of got to wondering what his favourite album of mine must’ve been, you know? I don’t think it was the Nebraska album. I don’t think he’s been listening to this one,” he said in a reference the dark 1982 album inspired by the bloody yarn of 19 year old Charles Starkweather going on an eight-day killing spree in the late 1950s across Nebraska.

In his book Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation, Jon Meacham: “The White House later offered up Born to Run [as Reagan’s favourite album] but no one really believed it.”

Either way, The Boss is back tomorrow – and Tuesday – to do it all again. He should run for President….America, or even Ireland when Michael D leaves. He could play in his back garden at the Áras an Uachtaráin every Sunday in Phoenix Park every Sunday for 40,000 people.