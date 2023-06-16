Albums of the week: Christy Dignam’s glory days remembered, and death, loss and time tackled with a playful touch by Christine and the Queens

Chris displays great scope in his new album, while Made in Dublin shows the best of Christy Dignam

Jarvis Cocker, who played Dublin this month with a reformed Pulp, has views on many things, including the perfect length of a record. “A vinyl album,” he told the New York Times, is the perfect form for listening to music. A side of a record, 18 to 20 minutes, is perfect. A CD, with 15 or 16 songs, is too much time. Half the day’s gone if you listen to it.”

Many of us are inclined to agree. Forty minutes or so feels like the ideal run-time, although there are several all-time great albums that are done and dusted in under half an hour. I’m looking at you Nashville Skyline, Pink Moon, Ramones.

If the arrival 40 years ago of the compact disc pushed total duration beyond what people were used to in the vinyl age, it’s positively ballooned in an era when streaming rules. Now, an ever increasing rump of new album releases weigh in over the hour mark. Even still, it comes as a shock to discover that the new album from Christine and the Queens is a hefty one hour and 37 minutes long.

Paranoïa, Angels, True Love by Christine and the Queens

Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, which arrives just seven months after the French star’s disappointing, muddled third album. Redcar les Adorables Étoiles (Prologue) is a 20-track collection with plenty of marvellous songs, but it could have done with a judicious edit. It’s perhaps best listened to in half-hour tranches — and it’s notable that the streamed version lists the tracks 1 to 7, 1 to 7 and 1 to 6 as though it’s a triple album.​

The songs are suffused with grief and the ticking time-bomb trauma experienced by Chris (formerly known as Christine and, before that, Héloïse Letissier) following the death of his mother in 2019. The songs are refracted through the prism of Tony Kushner’s harrowing 1991 play, the Pulitzer Prize-winning Angels in America, which examines homosexuality, Aids and death. Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, for its part, has an equally wide scope, taking in everything from outsider art to transgenderism, while never losing sight of its central theme — death, loss and the passage of time.

The subject matter may be heavy, but most of the songs are delivered with a light, sometimes playful touch. Synths are to the fore and there are orchestral flourishes throughout. There may be an absence of the sort of Grade A radio-friendly tunes that characterised marvellous debut album Chaleur Humaine, whose English language version was released in 2015, but this pop opera — for that is what it is — is not short of effervescent pop moments. They’re just not as immediately accessible as before.​

It’s co-produced by Mike Dean — best known for his studio alchemy on Beyoncé and Travis Scott albums — and there’s a cacophony of styles and genres that vie for attention. But Dean earns his wage on songs like the companion pair Marvin Descending and A Day in the Water: both revel in spacy, jazzy atmospherics, subtly sophisticated arrangements and Chris’ expressive vocals.

Since first emerging as a Gallic artist par excellence, Chris has been feted by many of pop’s giants and, on this album, Madonna lends her vocals to three songs. It’s to her credit that her contributions complement rather than dominate. Madge may have been a bona fide star for four decades, but she knows when to stand in the wings.​

Made in Dublin by Aslan

The death of Christy Dignam on Wednesday, after a decade-long illness, affected many, including President Higgins who noted that “people in nearly every town in Ireland will have their own memories of seeing them play” as Aslan had displayed “an endless dedication to touring throughout the country”.

Aslan - Alone Again - Independent.ie Windmill Lane Sessions

The Dubliner was one of Irish rock’s good guys and he wrote and recorded a handful of songs including, of course, This Is, that will forever be part of the cultural firmament of Ireland.

Aslan certainly seemed happiest playing live rather than slaving in the studio and their 1999 album, Made in Dublin, captures Dignam and the band at their very best. Recorded in Vicar Street, less than a year after the now iconic venue first opened, it’s a fine reminder of his strengths as a frontman. The cover of the Rolling Stones’ Angie is especially captivating, his singing beautifully augmented by the playing of his comrades, led by Billy McGuinness.