Album review: Niall Horan’s ‘The Show’ secures four stars as he comes up with all the right answers

“God only knows where this could go,” Niall Horan wonders on “Heaven”, the lead single from his third and best album. His voice is an intimate, sun-drenched croon and the instrumentation is soaked in Beach Boys reverb. On the cusp of turning 30, the Irish singer-songwriter, who rose to fame with One Direction’s perky pop, finds himself full of questions. Fortunately, he’s coming up with all the right answers.

The Show is the apotheosis of Horan’s classic rock sound, which he has been carefully honing ever since his solo debut, 2017’s Flicker. Even then, he proved himself as one of 1D’s most naturally gifted songwriters. Early singles such as “On the Loose” showed an affinity for Fleetwood Mac bass grooves and California dreaming. This new collection finds Horan moving towards the lusher production sound of his former bandmate Harry Styles. Laurel Canyon references mingle easily with Eighties synth-pop and Noughties guitar rock.

It’s beautifully cohesive. “You Could Start a Cult” is a romantic lullaby crafted from soft acoustic guitar strumming, Horan’s warm timbre, and a Dylan-indebted harmonica solo. There’s a timeless quality to the lyrics, which reference kingdoms fought, and hearts won. Certainly, it sets him apart from his peers whose paramours appear to exist solely as a collection of body parts: green eyes, red lips, curved hips. The fact Horan can then pull off “Save My Life”, a pacey Eighties thriller complete with jubilant sax noodling, is even more impressive.

“Science” has a similar alchemy to Coldplay’s “Fix You”. Over sombre piano, Horan reaches out to a loved one struggling with depression. He fesses up to his own insecurities on “If You Leave Me” and reassures a friend on the brink of “Meltdown”. And while renowned pop songwriters Amy Allen and Tobias Jesso Jr are credited on the record, Horan seems to have been equally influenced by his mate Lewis Capaldi’s frank lyrical style: “I’m a specialist at overthinking everything,” he admits on superb album closer “Must Be Love”.

“If I’m being honest, I find it so hard to just keep it simple and follow my heart,” he sings. The Show, however, suggests the opposite is true. Horan’s emotional acuity, his musicianship, and confidence in his own instincts are there for all to see.