| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Adele is back ruminating on divorce and the start of a new life

Latest album mixes tirades with moments of happiness

Adele Expand

Close

Adele

Adele

Adele

Annabel Nugent

No one makes heartbreak as relatable as Adele. Ever since she was discovered aged 18 on Myspace in 2006, the singer has made weepy, diaristic soul music her metier.

She gathers pain – hers and ours – and spins it into songs that go diamond or platinum. It is an alchemy she has honed over 15 years and just three records.

Most Watched

Privacy