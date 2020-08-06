Music producer Detail charged with sexually assaulting six women

Grammy-winning music producer Detail, who has worked with stars including Beyonce and Lil Wayne, has been charged with sexually assaulting six women (Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP)

Grammy-winning music producer Detail, who has worked with stars including Beyonce and Lil Wayne, has been charged with sexually assaulting six women, prosecutors in Los Angeles said.

Detail, whose real name is Noel Christopher Fisher, is alleged to have raped five women and sexually assaulted another in incidents said to have taken place between 2010 and 2018, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Fisher, 41, is set to be arraigned on Friday. He was arrested on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, and held on nearly 6.3 million dollar (about £4.8 million) bail.

The producer, known for his work on hits including Beyonce’s 2013 song Drunk In Love, has been accused of attacking women who were aged between 18 and 31 at the time of the alleged assaults.

He allegedly attacked a woman in October 2010 and is said to have raped another victim in May 2015, according to prosecutors.

Other alleged attacks took place in 2017 and 2018, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Most of the alleged incidents took place at Detail’s home, prosecutors added.

If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 225 years to life in state prison.

Fisher, from Detroit, Michigan, first found fame as a producer while working with R&B star Ray J in the mid-2000s, earning his first hit with 2007 single Sexy Can I.

His other songs include Lil Wayne’s 2011 single How To Love and Beyonce and Jay’s Drunk In Love, which won him a Grammy.

Fisher has also worked with stars including Wiz Khalifa, Nicki Minaj, Future, Jennifer Lopez and Kelly Rowland.

PA Media