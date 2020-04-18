| 8.7°C Dublin

Zombie tops 1 billion: Cranberries becomes first Irish band to reach YouTube milestone

Dolores O&#039;Riordan Expand

Dolores O&#039;Riordan

Alan O'Keeffe

The Cranberries have become the first Irish band to have one billion plays on YouTube for their song Zombie.

Surviving members of the band - Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler -thanked their fans and paid tribute to singer-songwriter Dolores O’Riordan who died in 2018.

Drummer Fergal Lawler wrote on Twitter: “We are so delighted with the news that Zombie has reached 1 Billion views on YouTube.

"We are sure Dolores has a big, proud smile on her face too. Thank you so much to all our fans around the world for supporting us over so many years.”

They become only the sixth band to reach the milestone.

Dolores O&#039;Riordan, Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawlor and Mike Hogan Expand

Dolores O&#039;Riordan, Noel Hogan, Fergal Lawlor and Mike Hogan

Online Editors