Geri Horner's husband is as excited as the fans ahead of the first Spice Girls reunion tour show in Croke Park.

Geri Horner's husband is as excited as the fans ahead of the first Spice Girls reunion tour show in Croke Park.

'You pretend you don't know all the words and the dance moves but you do!' - Geri's husband raves about Spice Girls show ahead of Dublin concert

Formula One boss Christian (45) revealed he has been to a dress rehearsal and described the show as “fantastic”.

'I went to the dress rehearsal, it's going to be unbelievable. They are going to sing all the old hits...” he told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky on Virgin Radio on Thursday.

'You pretend you don't know all the words and the dance moves but you do! Half our team are going to one of the gigs!'

Christian spoke as Geri was flying on a private jet to Ireland with their son Monty (2) and his step-daughter Bluebell (13).

Geri shared a photo of their arrival in Dublin with fans on social media.

Christian also revealed top F1 drivers are heading to see Geri and her fellow Spice Girls Mel B, Mel C, and Emma Bunton on tour.

Asked if the Spice Girls have more fans than Formula One, Christian said they do.

“You know what, definitely more for Spice Girl tickets, all the drivers are coming,” he said, adding, “It’s a fantastic show, I think they are celebrating everything they have achieved and having a lot of fun which will come across.”

Earlier this week Geri also shared a sneak peek of the tour when she posted a picture of herself rehearsing on stage alongside Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) on her Instagram page.

Geri's arrival comes after Melanie Brown and Melanie Chisholm arrived in Dublin on Wednesday.

They had shared a photo from London's Heathrow airport ahead of their departure for Dublin.

“Me and @melaniecmusic have arrived just now at the airport in proper “spice girl spirit” I even had a sleep over at sportys [sic] last night yipppee we are soooo on time it’s killing me.” wrote Mel B.

Over 75,000 fans are expected to descend on Croke Park for the band’s first Irish gig in 21 years.

Read more: Ginger nuts and Sporty types: meet Ireland's Spice Girls superfans

Online Editors