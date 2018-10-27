Thousands of Irish Fleetwood Mac fans are being ripped off on secondary resale sites, with tickets now being sold for up to €700.

Thousands of Irish Fleetwood Mac fans are being ripped off on secondary resale sites, with tickets now being sold for up to €700.

'You can Viagogo your own way': Touts target Fleetwood Mac fans

Unscrupulous sellers are taking advantage of those desperate to see the band, using websites such as Viagogo.ie to flog tickets well over their original value.

Viagogo.ie had 95 tickets for sale yesterday evening, ranging from €196 to a staggering €697.

UK-based Stubhub also had a number of tickets left for sale, with the most expensive being €585 for a Golden Circle seat.

Other touts were turning to websites such as eBay and Done Deal to sell the in-demand tickets.

Fine Gael TD Noel Rock has urged the Government to act on touting laws.

"Viagogo are the main facilitators of this gouging of fans online, with tickets going for up to €697 a ticket for this concert already.

"As far as I'm concerned, when it comes to touts, everything must go. This legislation needs to be enacted now," he said.

In response, a spokesperson for Viagogo told the Irish Independent that the site is a marketplace that doesn't buy or sell tickets.

"Viagogo provides a platform for third-party sellers to sell tickets to event-goers. Viagogo does not set ticket prices, sellers set their own prices, which may be above or below the original face value.

"Where demand is high and tickets are limited, prices increase. The tickets sold on Viagogo's platform are genuine tickets that have been sold on by the original ticket purchaser in good faith."

Business Minister Heather Humphreys has begun work on a new law to tackle touting.

Irish Independent