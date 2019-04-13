Entertainment Music News

Saturday 13 April 2019

'You always had our backs' - Prodigy pay tribute to 'greatest loyal friend' in second tragedy to hit the group

Con and Keith Flint together
Con and Keith Flint together
Con and Keith Flint together
The Prodigy's minder Con lifts up Flint as he's surrounded by fans at a gig.
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Prodigy paid tribute to their "greatest loyal friend", their minder Con, who has died.

His passing follows that of Keith Flint who died by suicide over a month ago.

The group made the announcement yesterday on Twitter as they paid tribute to their 'Superman'.

"You always had our backs and looked after us for years, you got us out of many sticky situations on tour, you were a truly great man, in fact you were actually Superman - the people that knew you will understand what I'm saying," the group wrote.

"Above all you were the greatest loyal friend to us all man," their statement continued.

"We will truly miss you and never forget you brother x Our love goes out to Jayne and family x The Prodigy boys x"

Along with their words of tribute, Prodigy also shared photos of Con and Flint together.

Flint was found dead aged 49 on March 4. 

Online Editors

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top