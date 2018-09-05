Woman rescued from serial killer responds to being name checked on Eminem's new album

A woman who was rescued after being held captive and repeatedly raped by a serial killer has reacted to being name-checked on Eminem's new album.

Kala Brown was found chained inside a shipping container on the property of serial killer Todd Kohlepp more than two months after she had been abducted in 2016.

She revealed that she had been raped "everyday, twice a day" and told police that she had seen Kohlepp shoot and kill her boyfriend Charles David Carver.

Kohlepp later admitted to killing seven people, three of whom were found buried on his property. He received seven consecutive life sentences for the murders.

Kala is referenced in The Ringer, the first song on Eminem's new album, Kamikaze. He says, "Bitch, I'm off the chain like Kala Brown.

A representative for Kala Brown said, “We have seen all of the attention regarding Eminem referencing Kala in one of his newly released songs.

"At this time, given we fully know and understand Eminem's style of rap music (it cam come off a little unnerving) but she does not want to take offence of feel as if he is attacking her personally. It was a clever line that rhymed and we'd like to leave it at that."

The spokesperson added, "Everyone expresses themselves in their own way, and if anything, people will always feel a flash of Kala's struggle when hearing that line."

The rapper has come in for criticism regarding some of the lyrics on the album.

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds commented on Twitter on Eminem's use of one particular 'homophobic' word.

"It's never OK to say a word that is filled with hate. I don't care what year you were born in or what meaning it has to you. If it contributes to hate and bigotry then it is hateful. Period."

He added: "There is never an OK time to say the word fa**ot. I don't care who you are."

